Snoop Dogg was the highlight of Golden Globe nominations By Lisa Respers France, CNN Dec 13, 2021 Dec 13, 2021 Updated 21 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Snoop Dogg was a surprise guest at the announcement of the nominations for the Golden Globe Awards. Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save When it comes to pronouncing a bunch of names early in the morning, it's kid of hard being Snoop D-O-double G.The rapper/actor and arguably the best Olympics commentator ever was a surprise guest Monday at the announcement of the nominations for the Golden Globe Awards.Rocking a red cap and a pair of shades indoors (as one does when one is a superstar), Snoop read off the names with smooth flair and a few pretty funny mispronunciations. After referring to best supporting actor in a motion picture nominee Ben Affleck as "Been Aff-fleck," Snoop was quick to apologize to the Academy Award winner."My fault," Snoop said. "Sorry about that, Ben."Affleck was nominated for his role in "The Tender Bar." Snoop also struggled a bit with pronouncing "Ciarán Hinds," who was nominated for best supporting actor in the film "Belfast.""Work with me now," Snoop quipped as he tried to get it together.How about we nominate Snoop and John Travolta, who famously called Idina Menzel "the wickedly talented Adele Dazeem" years ago at the Oscars, to host the Golden Globes next year?The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Academy Awards Arts And Entertainment Awards And Prizes Business And Industry Sectors Business, Economy And Trade Entertainment And Arts Awards Golden Globe Awards Media Industry Movie And Video Industry Movie Awards Movies More Entertainment +11 Slideshows featured A brief history of the infamously terrible 'Star Wars Holiday Special' By Nicole Caldwell Staxker 38 min ago 0 Arts & Entertainment TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (December 13-19): ‘1883,’ ‘The Witcher’ & More Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider 1 hr ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment Snoop Dogg was the highlight of Golden Globe nominations By Lisa Respers France, CNNUpdated 21 min ago 0 Arts & Entertainment ‘Servant’ Season 3 Trailer: The Turners Face the Costs of Jericho’s Return (VIDEO) Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider 2 hrs ago 0 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Albany Eats Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Obituaries Robert L. Stevens Dec 10, 2021 Robert L. "Bobby" Stevens, 77, of Albany, died Friday, Decembe… Edith Grace Smith Dec 7, 2021 Mrs. Edith Grace Smith, 92, of Albany, passed away on December… Malcolm "Mack" Cannon Dec 6, 2021 Malcolm "Mack" Cannon, 59, of Leesburg passed away Monday, Dec… » More Obituaries Latest e-Edition Albany Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest News ASK AMY: Pandemic places extra stress on holiday visits Gun possession lands convicted felon in federal prison Technology allows West Georgia student to participate in graduation ceremony TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (December 13-19): ‘1883,’ ‘The Witcher’ & More » More News Trending Recipes Latest Albany Herald classified ads Job Memorial Hospital & Manor in Bainbridge, GA needs a Medical Memorial Hospital & Manor in Bainbridge, GA needs a M… Parts Atlas/Force UHP TIRES 55 miles of wear (New), 275/40/20 106y $200 Mileage: 55 Atlas/Force UHP TIRES 55 miles of wear (New), 275/40/20 1… Parts OEM Factory Rims and Tires full set/ 2014 BMW X $550 OEM Factory Rims and Tires full set/ 2014 BMW X Nitrogen … » More classified ads Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesPerdue claims he would not have signed off on 2020 election resultsMauldin & Jenkins breaks ground at new Albany locationCARLTON FLETCHER: Purdue is running for Trump, not the people of GeorgiaThe world has the tools to end the coronavirus pandemic. They're not being used properlyCitrus industry takes root in southwest GeorgiaEggs Up Grill donates lifesaving equipment to Lee County schoolsAnglins' Alcatraz escape part of new History Channel seriesThe rescue of Parwana: 9-year-old child bride is taken to safety in AfghanistanMalcolm "Mack" CannonAlbany State teacher education program increases effectiveness score Images Videos CollectionsON THE MARKET: Leesburg home features 5 bedrooms plus a bonus roomGET OUT THERE: 6 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Dec. 10-12Fastest-growing counties in GeorgiaPHOTOS: Deerfield-Windsor vs. Brooks County BasketballFamous actors from GeorgiaPHOTOS: Dougherty vs. Terrell BasketballPHOTOS: Albany State University Health Sciences 2021 Pinning CeremonyPHOTOS: Darton College of Health Professions Nursing Pinning Ceremony at Albany State UniversityPHOTOS: More photos from the Lee County Spirit of Christmas ParadeBest movies that take place in casinos Newspaper Ads Join the Conversation Royalstar5 said: As someone from Buford said last year, "Ya'll have been doing a good job of recruiting at Lee County but you are going to have to do better at… View more magicludwig1 said: A minor walks into a small town with his finger on the trigger of an automatic rifle. What could possibly go wrong? Nothing, according to 12 p… View more magicludwig1 said: Sign seen on a lawn south of Atlanta: HERSCHEL FOR SENIT. View more >> More recent comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.