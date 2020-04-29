'Social Distance' anthology coming to Netflix

The people who brought you "Orange Is The New Black" are working on something about the new normal.

"Orange Is The New Black" creator Jenji Kohan, along with Tara Herrmann, Hilary Weisman Graham and Blake McCormick, are working on "Social Distance," an anthology series for Netflix based on life during the pandemic.

"Our job as storytellers is to reflect reality, and in this new, bizarre, bewildering reality we are all experiencing, we feel passionate about finding connection as we all remain at a distance," the producers said in a statement obtained by CNN.

"We've been inspired to create an anthology series that tells stories about the current moment we are living through -- the unique, personal, deeply human stories that illustrate how we are living apart, together," the statement continued. "We are challenging ourselves to do something new: To create and produce virtually so that our cast and crew can stay healthy and safe."

The series is being produced with the cast and crew all keeping their distance.

"Writers never physically meet during the writing process. Our director, Diego Velasco, directs our talent remotely. Our showrunner, Hilary Weisman Graham, runs production from her living room," the statement read. "Through a broad spectrum of tales and moments, some seismic and some mundane, we hope to capture a moment in time. And we hope that 'Social Distance' will help people feel closer to one another."

The new project is just one of several ways Hollywood is attempting to pivot as Covid-19 has brought productions to a halt.

NBC is reuniting the cast of "Parks and Recreation" special for charity in which the actors will practice social distancing and Pop TV has announced an animated episode of "One Day at a Time."