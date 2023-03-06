Sunny. High 84F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: March 6, 2023 @ 12:10 pm
Sophia Grace has gone from being a child internet sensation to having a child of her own.
The now 19-year-old British influencer recently announced on her verified Instagram account that she is a new mum to a son.
She posted a photo, showing her holding the tiny hand of a newborn and a caption reading, "26.02.23."
Sophia Grace and her cousin Rosie first came to fame in 2011 when their performance of the Nicki Minaj hit "Super Bass" went viral.
That led to an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show, where they met Minaj and became red carpet correspondents for various awards shows.
DeGeneres commented on the Instagram post with news of the birth, "Welcome to the world, Nicki Minaj the 3rd!."
Sophia Grace announced that she was having a boy in November on her YouTube channel and revealed her pregnancy the month before.
She explained during a YouTube video that she would be seeking privacy for her newborn.
"I don't want to show my baby's face as first when he's born until I feel ready to," she said. "Maybe in a couple of months after he's born, I will feel like I'm ready."
The-CNN-Wire
