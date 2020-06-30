NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Four-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan, who enjoys performing on tour for millions of fans every year, announced that his “Proud To Be Right Here Tour” will be rescheduled to 2021 out of an abundance of caution for the safety and health of his fans. The new 2021 dates for concerts previously announced are below, including some currently on sale. More details on the full 2021 schedule and additional sales will follow at a later time. For tickets and more information, go to www.lukebryan.com.
Support talent remains the same: Special guest Morgan Wallen, with openers Caylee Hammack and Runaway June all as below:
Current “Proud To Be Right Here” 2021 schedule
♦ May 30 Youngstown, Ohio, Stambaugh Stadium
♦ June 4 Orange Beach, Ala., The Wharf Amphitheater
♦ June 10 Cincinnati, Ohio, Riverbend Music Center
♦ June 16 Hartford, Conn., Xfinity Theatre
♦ June 17 Darien Center, N.Y., Darien Lake Amphitheater
♦ June 24 St. Louis, Mo., Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
♦ June 25 Milwaukee, Wis., Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
♦ July 17 Bristow, Va., Jiffy Lube Live
♦ July 23 Charlotte, N.C., PNC Music Pavilion
♦ July 24 Raleigh, N.C., Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
♦ July 30 Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Arena
♦ Aug. 5 Bangor, Maine, Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
♦ Aug. 6 Gilford, N.H., Bank of NH Pavilion
♦ Aug. 12 Columbia, Md., Merriweather Post Pavilion
♦ Aug. 27 Los Angeles, Calif., Staples Center
♦ Aug. 28 San Bernardino, Calif., Glen Helen Amphitheater
♦ Sept. 4 Brandon, Miss., Brandon Amphitheater
♦ Sept. 23 San Diego, Calif., North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
♦ Sept. 30 Bend, Ore., Les Schwab Amphitheater
♦ Oct. 1 Bend, Ore., Les Schwab Amphitheater
♦ Oct. 2 Portland, Ore., Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
♦ Oct. 7 Fresno, Calif., Save Mart Center
♦ Oct. 8 Sacramento, Calif., Toyota Amphitheatre
♦ Oct. 9 Mountain View, Calif., Shoreline Amphitheatre
Lipton is the official sponsor of the “Proud to Be Right Here Tour,” and Live Nation is the official tour promoter.
In 2019, Bryan was named the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for “Crash My Party” and wrapped the last 10 years as the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck.
Since his debut in 2009, Luke has released 24 No. 1 hits and has more RIAA-certified digital singles than any other country artist with 54 million. Luke has also tallied nearly 13 billion streams, 12.5 million albums sold, plus four Platinum albums, two 4x-Platinum albums, seven RIAA-certified albums, 22 Platinum singles and 12 Multi-Platinum singles.
The Leesburg native was recognized as a CMT Artist of the Year six consecutive times, was twice named the Entertainer of the Year by both the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association and was honored as a NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year. In total Luke has won more than 40 music awards, including six ACM awards, six CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, four American Music Awards, two CMA awards, an iHeart and a Teen Choice award and more.
Visit www.LukeBryan.com or follow Luke on Twitter @LukeBryanOnline, Instagram and Facebook.
