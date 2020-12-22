ASHBURN -- Two of south Georgia newspaper editor and columnist Ben Baker's books are available as audio books in time for Christmas.
His first book, "Origins of Hawgin'," is long out of print. "Hawgin'" was narrated by professional voice artist Walt Allen. Baker's book about a life-changing visit to Canada, "Inukshuk: Home Ahead" was narrated by Dan Coker. Coker also did the voice work for the late Austin Saxon's book "Miles To Go Before I Sleep."
All three books are available as audio books at Audible.com. Books can be downloaded immediately or given as a gift. Kindle versions of all three books also are available at Amazon.com and available for immediate download or as a gift.
"Merry Christmas! Thank you for letting me narrate this book -- I had a really fun time bringing my style to this collection of stories," Allen said in a correspondence with Baker. "It's probably evident that I had a "Hawgin'" in my life as well. Although I wasn't a hunter, I did plenty of fishing and spent lots of time in the woods."
"Ben's book about visiting Canada is the story of one person's journey to a place he never knew existed, but always wanted to go to," Coker said. "These stories speak to the heart. That was a good and entertaining read."
Baker is a Georgia native and currently collects bills, tax notices and advertising circulars in Ashburn. He's written 15 books and has more in the works. He is available as a professional speaker, evangelist and professional barbecue judge. Find him on Facebook as Ben R. Baker.
