EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is an excerpt from Tara Dyer Stoyle’s soon-to-be-released cookbook tentatively titled “Southern Style.”
There are Southern customs that people from other regions may not understand. Down South, when someone loses a family member, friends, neighbors and nosy folks bring lots of food.
During this time you are sure to encounter deviled eggs, fried chicken, cakes and pies, chicken salad, peach cobbler, vegetable soup ... the list goes on and on. It’s the one time you don’t feel like eating and you may lose a pound or two and you’re surrounded by food. It’s one of the many ways Southerners show they care. I reckon nothing says, “Sorry your Meemaw died” like a squash casserole.
Solicitous Squash CasseroleIngredients:
1 pound of yellow squash
1 medium Vidalia onion, chopped
1/4 teaspoon of salt
1 teaspoon of sugar
1 cup of bread crumbs
1 cup of grated cheddar cheese
2 eggs, beaten
1 cup of whole milk
1 stick of butter or margarine
In a skillet, combine squash, onions and salt and cook (on medium heat) until tender. Add all other ingredients except bread crumbs. Pour the mixture into a well-greased 1 1/4-quart casserole dish, sprinkle top with bread crumbs and bake at 400 degrees for 45 minutes to 1 hour.
I’m gonna end this with a prayer:
Dear Lord,
Please don’t take anyone close to me in the near future, but if you do, please let them pass when yellow squash is coming out our ears.
Amen.