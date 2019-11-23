ALBANY — As the song says, “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.”
It’s that magical time of year again. Albany and other southwest Georgia communities already have started dressing up the streets in their Christmas best for the year’s most festive period — Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.
Many towns “officially” light their city decorations on Thanksgiving night, but none with more pageantry than Moultrie. From there, there are train rides, bell choirs, symphonic performances, holiday concerts and lots of lights.
Here is a snapshot of events going on in Albany and southwest Georgia during, as another Christmas song describes it, “the most wonderful time of the year.”
NOV. 24-DEC. 31Flowers Foods’ Christmas Lights Drive-Through
When: 6 to 10 p.m.
Where: Flowers Foods, 1919 Flowers Circle, Thomasville
The drive-thru holiday light display, Flowers Foods’ annual gift to the community, has been completely refurbished with 24 new exhibits and thousands of additional lights in celebration of the company’s 100-year anniversary.
NOV. 26Thanksgiving Centerpiece Workshop
When: 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Albany Museum of Art, 311 Meadowlark Drive, Albany
Wow your guests with a Thanksgiving centerpiece that can hold its own with that fabulous dinner you are serving. All you need to bring is a container. Cost: $45 for AMA members, $55 for non-members. Call (229) 439-8400.
THANKSGIVING, NOV. 28Lights! Lights! Thanksgiving Night
When: 6 to 9 p.m.
Where: Downtown Moultrie
Many downtown Moultrie shops open at 4 p.m. Live music, shopping, food, live reindeer, pony rides and kids’ activities. Santa arrives at 6 p.m. and lights the extensive downtown canopy of Christmas lights.
NOV. 30Christmas Lighting
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Downtown Plains
Annual lighting of downtown Christmas lights in President Carter’s hometown.
DEC. 1-26Seminole Tour of Lights
When: 6 to 10 p.m.
Where: Seminole State Park, Donalsonville
Drive through the park decorated like a Winter Wonderland filled with holiday lights. $5 parking.
DEC. 2Thomasville Christmas Parade
When: 6:30 p.m., Downtown Thomasville
The theme for this year’s parade is “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree.”
DEC. 3Camilla Christmas Parade
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Downtown Camilla
The 25th annual Camilla Christmas Parade has the theme “The Magic of Christmas.”
A Christmas to Treasure
When: 7 p.m.
Where: ABAC Chapel, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, Tifton
ABAC music ensembles gather to give the Tifton Community a night of holiday music. This concert will feature many of ABAC’s music ensembles such as The Chamber Singers, Jazz Choir, Jazz Band, and the music faculty. All proceeds benefit ABAC music student scholarships. Cost: $10, general admission; $5, children under 11. Call (229) 391-4945.
DEC. 5Holiday Tour of Homes
When: 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Theatre Albany, 514 Pine Ave., Albany
Tour begins at Theatre Albany and includes residences of Don Fisher, Gennie and Scott Marcus, and Kim Johnson, as well as Thronateeska Heritage Center and the final stop, iHeart Media, where food and fun continues 8 to 10 p.m. Cost: $25 per person, 12 and under free. Visit theatrealbany.com.
Americus Christmas Parade
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Downtown Americus
More than 70 units, including local high school bands, fill the streets for this annual event.
Yuletide Jubilee
When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Downtown Bainbridge
Event includes shopping, dining, live music, family games and activities, and the lighting of the town Christmas Tree.
Cairo Christmas Parade
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Downtown Cairo
The annual Cairo parade includes marching bands, beauty queens, horses, dozens of decorated floats, and Santa Claus.
DEC. 5-7, 12-14North Pole Express
When: 5 to 8:20 p.m.
Where: ABAC Georgia Museum of Agriculture and Historic Village, Tifton
The museum’s 1917 Vulcan steam locomotive will depart for the North Pole every 20 minutes. Guests will be able to listen to Mrs. Claus read the holiday classic “The Polar Express” in the Clyatt Cabin before boarding the North Pole Express to visit Santa Claus and enjoy the movie version of “The Polar Express” in a winter wonderland. Tickets: $10 per person (2 and younger free) and must be purchased in advance. Call (229) 391-5205 or gma.abac.edu.
DEC. 6Sylvester Christmas Open House and Parade
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Downtown Sylvester
Shopping and activities downtown 4 to 6 p.m. “Share the Gift of Christmas” parade starts at 6:30 p.m. After the parade, there will be entertainment at the Train Depot on Front Street with Santa available for pictures with kids.
DEC. 6-7, 13-15
Annie Jr.
When: 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees 2 p.m.
Where: Theatre Albany, 514 Pine Ave., Albany
This year’s holiday musical production features a cast 18 and younger performing the story of an orphan and her dog adopted by a wealthy businessman. Info and tickets: theatrealbany.com.
DEC. 6-24, 26-31Festival of Lights
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Chehaw, 105 Chehaw Park Road, Albany
The annual lights show returns with a new route. Drive-thru only nights (Dec. 6-11, 16-18, 26-31) are $8 per car for Chehaw members and $10 per car for non-members. Premium nights with drive-thru, train rides, visit with Santa, Sugar Shack and activities (Dec, 12-15 and 18-24) are $10 per car for members and $15 per car for non-members. Train rides are $5 per person, free for 3 and under.
DEC. 6-7, 11, 14, 20Candy Express Train Ride
When: 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Where: SAM Shortline Train, Georgia Veterans State Park, Cordele
Enjoy a popular excursion with a 70-minute layover in Plains. The town will be all dressed in its Christmas wrappings. Free candy canes for every passenger, and Santa will be aboard for the ride. Additional holiday rides are planned through December. Call (229) 276-0755 for ticket info.
DEC. 7Breakfast with Santa
When: 8 to 10 a.m.
Where: Carnegie Library, 334 Main St. N.E., Dawson
The Terrell County Historic Preservation Society hosts its fourth annual Breakfast with Santa. Tickets: $15 per child, including breakfast buffet and a digital photo with Santa; parents eat free. Call (229) 938-6521.
Spirit of Christmas Parade & Festival
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Downtown Leesburg
Parade for 31st annual event starts at 10 a.m. on Main Street with festival following on Starksville Avenue. Includes vendors, entertainment, food, pet parade, children’s play area and activities.
Celebration of Lights Christmas Parade
When: 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Downtown Albany
The 29th annual Celebration of Lights parade has the theme “A Storybook Christmas.” Visit the Christmas Village before and after the parade, which features Santa Claus on the closing float.
Christmas Village
When: 4 to 9 p.m.
Where: 100 block of Pine Avenue, Downtown Albany
Stroll through the streets of downtown Albany filled with beautiful decorations, specialty shops, holiday performances and vendors selling Christmas items before the start of the annual Christmas Parade at 7 p.m. Don’t miss the free ice skating.
Hometown Holiday Christmas Celebration
When: 5 to 10 p.m.
Where: Main Street, Tifton
The 21st annual holiday festival comes to downtown Tifton starting with the 5 p.m. Christmas parade. Festivities begin after the parade and include carnival rides, live entertainment and free ice skating.
Spirit of Christmas Harvest Festival
When: 2 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Downtown Donalsonville
Inclement weather forced a delay of the fall harvest festival that is being combined with downtown Donalsonville’s Spirit of Christmas parade and events as a family-friendly kickoff to the holiday season in Seminole County.
DEC. 12Home for Christmas
When: 7 p.m.
Where: First United Methodist Church of Albany, 307 Flint Ave., Albany
The Albany Chorale’s annual holiday concert includes Christmas and Hanukkah favorites and audience sing-along. Tickets: $15, advance; $20, at the door; 18 and under free. Advance tickets at Parker Music.
A Christmas to Remember
When: 6 to 9 p.m.
Where: Downtown Moultrie
The annual Moultrie Christmas parade.
2019 Christmas Parade
When: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Downtown Bainbridge
The annual Bainbridge Christmas parade.
DEC. 12-13TOSAC presents Wanderlust’s “A Christmas Carol”
When: 5 to 9 p.m.
Where: Lapham-Patterson House Historic Site, 626 N. Dawson St., Thomasville
Thomasville On Stage and Company presents an intimate, immersive adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” staged on the hour 5 to 9 p.m. Book for the time slot you’d like to attend. Audience is limited to 30 per performance. (This is a promenade performance, and audience will be standing for the duration of the 40-minute show, though accommodations can be made for wheelchair users and those less able to stand.)
Victorian Christmas
When: 6 to 9 p.m.
Where: Downtown Thomasville
The 33rd annual Victorian Christmas will take you back in time to Thomasville’s Victorian past. Stroll the bricks and be entertained by performers, carolers and musicians. Shop, dine, and welcome the holiday season in Downtown Thomasville. Free, with carriage rides $5 per person.
DEC. 13John Berry’s Christmas Show
When: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Where: Albany Municipal Auditorium, 200 N. Jackson St., Albany
John Berry’s 23rd annual Christmas tour comes to the Good Life City. Tickets $32 to $52 on Ticketmaster.
North Pole Express
When: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Where: SAM Shortline Railroad, Georgia Veterans State Park, Cordele
Christmas train ride to the Downtown Cordele Depot to visit with Santa. Downtown Cordele’s “Winter Wonderland” will feature activities for the kids, including bouncy houses and a real snow slide. Call (229) 276-0755 for ticket info.
DEC. 14Peppermint Pops: “Hansel and Gretel”
Matinee concert: 11 a.m.
Evening concert: 7:30 p.m. Where: ASU West Campus
2400 Gillionville Road, Albany
The Albany Symphony Orchestra brings to life Engelbert Humperdinck’s musical score for the Grimm brother’s fairy tale “Hansel and Gretel.” Join singers, chorus, dancers and orchestra for this presentation in the theater on the West Campus of Albany State University. Morning matinee is preceded at 10 a.m. by the Instrument Petting Zoo, during which kids can try out symphonic instruments. Tickets for matinee: $15 ($10 with canned food donation). Evening performance tickets: reserved, $35; general admission, $25; students and military, $10. Visit albanysymphony.org.
Poulan Christmas Parade
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Downtown Poulan
The Christmas parade is at 11 a.m., followed in the city park with “Christmas in the Park,” an annual celebration to bring the community together to enjoy the spirit of Christmas with family fun activities and a visit from Santa.
Visit with Your Favorite Characters
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Downtown Moultrie
Bring the kids and camera and let them visit with their favorite holiday characters.
Christmas in Downtown
When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Leslie
Holiday event includes daytime market and parade at 7 p.m.
Wreaths Across America
Where: Andersonville National Cemetery, 760 POW Road, Andersonville
Take part in the annual wreath-laying ceremony to honor fallen veterans. The goal is 15,000 wreaths.
“‘Twas the Night Before
Christmas”
When: 11 a.m. and noon
Where: Thomasville Center for the Arts, 600 E. Washington St., Thomasville
The Thomasville Entertainment Foundation’s Family Series presents the children’s musical “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” complete with a jolly Santa, reindeer on the roof and sugarplums dancing in the dreams of hopeful children. Presented by the Virginia Repertory Theatre, admission is free and open to the public.
DEC. 14-15, 20-21“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”
When: 2 p.m. Dec. 14,15 and 21; 8 p.m. Dec. 14, 20 and 21
Where: 117 S. Broad St., Thomasville
Thomasville On Stage and Company’s (TOSAC) Storefront Theater presents the holiday comedy about unruly siblings involved in their school’s Christmas play. Tickets, call (220) 226-0863.
DEC. 16Home for Christmas
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Leesburg United Methodist Church, 117 Starksville Ave. N., Leesburg
The Albany Chorale’s annual holiday concert encore includes Christmas and Hanukkah favorites and audience sing-along. Tickets: $15, advance; $20, at the door; 18 and under free. Advance tickets at Parker Music.
DEC. 19St. Paul’s Handbell Choir
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 212 N. Jefferson St., Albany
Bells and Christmas go together. St. Paul’s Handbell Choir has a special holiday concert. Free admission, but donations for St. Paul’s Ladles of Love, a weekly meal program for the homeless and less fortunate, will be accepted.
DEC. 21Holidays in My PJs pARTy
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Albany Museum of Art, 311 Meadowlark Drive, Albany
While you finish up last-minute shopping or just take a break for a relaxing brunch, your child creates memorable holiday gifts, watches a movie, makes reindeer food and gets in the holiday spirit. Kids are welcome to come in their PJs. Cost: $15 for AMA members, $20 for non-members. Call (229) 439-8400.
The Nightmare Before Christmas with TSG
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Merry Acres Event Center, 1504 Dawson Road, Albany
This Solid Ground with guests Poser and The Giving End perform. Tickets available at Good Life Vapor and Trademark Body Art.
DEC. 24Breakfast with Santa Train Ride
When: 8:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m.
Where: SAM Shortline Train, Georgia Veterans State Park, Cordele
Enjoy a special breakfast and train ride over Lake Blackshear with Santa aboard the SAM Shortline Train. Includes meal and games and activities at the depot. Cost: $19.99 to $29.99. (NOTE: 10:15 a.m. train has sold out.) Call (229) 276-0755.