LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Music fans love “discovering” new artists. Being the first one among friends to find a new and exciting musical act is part of what makes music a fun shared activity.
A lot of people in southwest Georgia “discovered” the New York trio Handsome Jack through local radio when on-air personality Tara Fletcher started playing the band’s music several years ago. Truth is, though, this “newly-discovered” blues-rock trio has been there for the discovering for a lot longer than Fletcher’s been playing their music on local radio.
Almost two decades, to be exact.
“When you talk about Handsome Jack, yeah, me and Jamison (Passuite) have been doing this a long time,” bassists Joe Verdonselli said in an interview leading up to the Oct. 9 Honey Jam 2022 at Chehaw Park, which the band is headlining. “We’ve gone through a few drummers, and we had another member — another guitarist — for a while, but Jamison and me have kind of been the constant.”
Handsome Jack, which also includes drummer Bennie Hayes, have indeed paid their rock and roll dues. Passuite and Verdonselli formed the band as a quartet in 2004, but along the way they’ve played musical drummers and lost the second guitarist to attrition. Hayes came on board in 2014, so the proper trio has been together through the making of two of Handsome Jack’s four albums: 2014’s “Do What Comes Naturally” and the excellent 2018 release “Everything’s Gonna be Alright.”
Many fans of the band say there’s a CCR feel to Handsome Jack’s music, and Verdonselli admits the band takes the comparison as a compliment.
“Creedence is definitely one of the bands we started with,” the bassist said of the classic rockers, whose “Green River” album Handsome Jack played in its entirety during a recent podcast. “What we try to do is dig deep into the artists who influenced us and then try to go even deeper to the roots of their music.
“That’s the thing about this kind of music: It always comes back to the classics.”
The members of Handsome Jack have augmented their gigs over the years with “sh- — restaurant-type gigs,” but there has never been a time, Verdonselli says, that the band’s musical dreams were in jeopardy.
“Hey, this thing definitely hasn’t come without sacrifice,” the bassist said. “But when you’re all-in with music, you’re willing to do what it takes. If you’re willing to work, you come away 100% happy with what you’re doing. That’s been the way it is for us.
“Neither Jamison nor I has any kids, so it’s not like we’re going to be sacrificing time to do something we really love.”
Handsome Jack played shows in Europe at the beginning of the year with stops in Spain, Germany, Belgium and France. And, of course, being based near the Canadian border affords the band plenty of opportunities to play for fans in the Great White North.
“(Playing the European gigs) kind of shows you the power of the internet,” Verdonselli said. “We hear regularly from people all over Australia and Europe. Last year — and this was amazing — a band in Spain covered one of our songs.
“It’s a really cool experience to go into a place we’ve never been and have people there singing along to our songs. Especially when you’re talking about shows in other countries.”
Handsome Jack have made “a couple of trips” to Atlanta to perform, but the band has never ventured into southwest Georgia.
“We’ve toured in the South; we came to Atlanta a couple of times and really enjoyed playing there,” Verdonselli said. “We’ve been wanting to get back down that way, so we’re super happy that this show (in Albany) worked out. We’re looking forward to playing for the people there.”
The band has another European tour planned in May, but Verdonselli said Handsome Jack is working to get a fifth album ready for lease before leaving the country.
“We may not have the record completely ready for release,” he said, “but we have a large enough collection of demos to pull from that we hope to have enough to pump out an album by next summer. We’d be able to add the finishing touches when we returned.”
With almost 20 years of music under his belt, Verdonselli said he’s not jaded by the rock and roll lifestyle.
“Yeah, this is still fun for me,” he said. “Sometimes it’s more fun, but I don’t know what else I could have done that would have afforded me the opportunity to see some of the places we never would have seen if we didn’t have this band. I still get big eyes everywhere we go.”
Handsome Jack’s performance at Honey Jam is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m.
