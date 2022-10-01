handsome jack.jpg

New York blues rockers Handsome Jack — drummer Bennie Hayes, singer/guitarist Jamison Passuite and bassist Joe Verdonselli — are headlining the Oct. 9 Honey Jam 2022 at Chehaw Park.

 Special Photo

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Music fans love “discovering” new artists. Being the first one among friends to find a new and exciting musical act is part of what makes music a fun shared activity.

A lot of people in southwest Georgia “discovered” the New York trio Handsome Jack through local radio when on-air personality Tara Fletcher started playing the band’s music several years ago. Truth is, though, this “newly-discovered” blues-rock trio has been there for the discovering for a lot longer than Fletcher’s been playing their music on local radio.

Tags

More Entertainment

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.