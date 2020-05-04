ALBANY – One of Albany’s hometown music heroes is picking up his guitar to help support the front line medical heroes battling COVID-19 in southwest Georgia. Worldwide recording star and "American Idol" winner Phillip Phillips announced an upcoming live stream event scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. to support Phoebe Putney Health System.

Phillips, an Albany native, who showed his Phoebe pride when appearing on a remote episode of American Idol on Sunday, is passionate about supporting all the front line heroes who are working daily with patients and community members. Phillips won season 11 of "Idol" in 2012, and his song “Home” has gone on to become the best-selling single in the show’s history.

“This is my hometown. It’s where I grew up and where I’m raising my family, and Phoebe has been a part of this community for generations," Phillips said. "It’s the hospital where I was born, and it’s where my son was born. This is a small town in the best sense, but the town and the hospital have been hit in a big way by this crisis, so I wanted to lend a hand in the best way I know how, and that’s through music.”

In recent weeks, Phoebe has found itself in the national media spotlight as the primary medical care provider for the heavily impacted southwest Georgia region.

“I don’t think anyone ever thought we’d have to battle with an outbreak like this, especially in our corner of the state,” Phoebe Health System President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Steiner said. “But our region got hit really hard by COVID-19, and our team’s response has been nothing short of heroic. Our community has really pulled together as well, and Phillip lending a hand will be a tremendous lift and a real emotional boost for everyone who calls this place home.”

Viewers can tune into Phillips’ performance – and make a tax-deductible pledge in support of the Phoebe Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund – via Facebook Live on Thursday. More information about the performance, how individuals can provide support, and Phoebe’s effort to fight COVID-19 is live now at phoebehealth.com.