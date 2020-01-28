ALBANY — The SOWEGA Council on Aging is hosting a screening of the movie “The Age of Love,” a film by Steven Loring. The film will be shown at the Kay H. Hind Senior Life Enrichment center on Feb. 4 at 2 p.m.
“The Age of Love” follows the comic and poignant adventures of 30 seniors who attend a first-of-its-kind speed dating event for 70- to 90-year-olds, and discover how the search for love changes — or doesn’t change — from first love to the far reaches of life.
“Loneliness is often a private and complex issue that may be uncomfortable for people to talk about,” SOWEGA Council on Aging Executive Director Izzie Sadler said. “We hope to open a discussion on the importance of addressing this topic in a healthy manner. While the film depicts speed-dating and romantic connections, loneliness goes beyond intimate relationships and into friendships, social engagement and so much more.”
The unprecedented speed dating event serves as the backdrop for the movie, an alternately poignant and humorous look at the search for love among the senior set. Over one summer, the audience intimately follows as 10 speed daters — recently widowed, long-divorced or never-married — prepare for the big day, endure a rush of encounters, then anxiously receive their results.
Fearlessly candid about themselves and what they’re seeking, these WW II babies are spurred to take stock of life-worn bodies and still-hopeful hearts. Then, as they head out on dates that result, comic and bittersweet moments reveal how worries over physical appearance, romance and rejection, loss and new beginnings change from first love to the latter stages of life.
“The Age of Love” is a story of the universality of love and desire, regardless of age.
The public is invited to attend the screening. Admission is free of charge. Concessions will be sold at the event.
A discussion will follow the screening of the movie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.