ALBANY ─ Space is selling quickly for the Albany Museum of Art’s second Wine & Design acrylic painting workshop, set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Aug. 11.
“Demand is already high for 'Wine & Design: Monet', in which participants will give their interpretations of a Claude Monet painting of water lilies,” Annie Vanoteghem, AMA's director of education and public programming, said. “Our first Wine & Design Paint Party sold out in March, and we expect this one will too.”
The Wine & Design series debuted with a celebration of the birthday of Vincent van Gogh. Participants re-created one of his sunflower paintings.
The Aug. 11 session will focus on the Impressionist work of Monet. Participants 21 and older will be guided on how to create the painting in a relaxed setting with background music. Snacks, wine and soft drinks will be served, and participants are free to bring a favorite beverage or snack as well.
“Re-creating a famous painting while enjoying a glass of wine and good company is proving to be a popular way to spend an enjoyable evening,” Vanoteghem said. “You can paint solo, bring a friend, or make it a date night. You might make some new friends during the evening. Everyone is welcome!”
The workshop is designed for all levels of skills, she said. “Even if you have never picked up a paintbrush before, you will go home with an original work of art that you will be proud of,” Vanoteghem said. “There is no pressure, just an evening of contagious creativity!”
Monet (1840-1926) was a French painter who founded Impressionism, which was named for his 1872 painting "Impression, soleil levant" (Impression, Sunrise). Impressionism, originally a sarcastic label coined by a critic of the 19th-century art movement that violated the rules of academic painting, is characterized by small, thin, visible brush strokes with an open composition that emphasizes an accurate depiction of light. Impressionist painters emphasized the changing qualities of light as they captured realistic scenes of modern life, often painted outdoors, with works in which freely brushed colors and open composition took precedence over lines and contours.
While the movement first met resistance from the art community, that hostility gave way to the view that Impressionist painters had created a fresh, original visual art that steadily gained popularity with the public.
Registration for "Wine & Design: Monet" is $25 for Albany Museum of Art members or $30 for non-members. A secure online registration link may be found at www.albanymuseum.com/wine-and-design.
The Albany Museum of Art is located at 311 Meadowlark Drive, adjacent to Albany State University's West Campus just off Gillionville Road. The museum is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and is open to the public 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free.
