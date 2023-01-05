"Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" began with the disclaimer "Do Not Attempt This at Home," which seems unnecessary and silly, unless you have the resources to fly to Jordan and an unquenchable appetite for 15 minutes of fame. As is, 16 celebrities (and sort-of celebrities) take the plunge, in an unscripted Fox series whose premiere felt heavy-handed even by the genre's standards.

Narrated with the kind of brooding solemnity that wouldn't be out of place on an episode of "Succession," the format resembles an old Fox show called "Boot Camp," a competition in which drill instructors put contestants through the paces of military training.

Tags