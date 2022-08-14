ALBANY -- Visitors to the Flint RiverQuarium never have to worry about the weather. Summer or winter, the venue is comfortable year-'round and offers comfortable viewing of its animals, exhibits and regular programs.
Tadpole Time
Join the RiverQuarium staff monthly for Tadpole Time, a fun morning of reading, animal visits and crafts. Participants can enjoy the Flint RiverQuarium on their own after spending time together with their fellow Tadpoles and staff. Every month at Tadpole Time, the RiverQuarium explores a different environmental theme for its youngest visitors. Tadpole Time is designed especially for parents and pre-schoolers, but all ages are welcome It's free with RiverQuarium membership or with regular admission.
Blue Star Museum Program -- Armed Forces Day-Memorial Day
The Flint RiverQuarium is participating in the Blue Star Museum program which provides free admission to the nation’s active-duty military personnel and their families through Labor Day (Sept. 5). Artesian Alliance partners Chehaw Park & Zoo and Thronateeska are also participating. The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, as well as active-duty and reservists, National Guardsman (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members.
Weekend Programs
Regularly scheduled programs each Saturday and Sunday are designed to provide opportunities for RQ visitors to get up-close and personal with the aquarium's animals. Blue hole dive shows, exhibit feedings, tank talks, and animal chats all give a more in-depth look at individual exhibits and animal behavior.
August Movies at the Imagination Theater
Plastic Paradise -- Thursday, Friday & Saturday 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m.
Join journalist and filmmaker Angela Sun in the movie "Plastic Paradise" as she journeys to the Great Pacific Garbage Patch and uncovers the mysteries of this remote phenomenon. Along with other researchers, she helps to shed some light on the effects that humanity’s rabid plastic consumption is having on our global ecosystems. This film contains graphic depictions of animal death and dissection.
Alligator Kingdom -- Thursday, Friday & Saturday noon and 3 p.m.
A magic carpet ride into one of the last great black water swamps on earth -- the great Okefenokee. Venture into a stunning landscape forged by fire and ruled by ancient predators.
Artesian Alliance Partners
Chehaw Park & Zoo
Cubs Program -- First Friday of every month at 10 a.m.
Black Jack & Black Rhinos -- Sept. 22
Thronateeska Heritage Center
Tricera-Tots -- Third Friday of every month at 10 a.m.
Exhibit: Unsung African-American Medical Heroes of Southwest Georgia
Saturday Programs
Every Saturday -- Science experiments, planetarium shows, exhibit interpretations
