Tadpole Time flyer

Every month at Tadpole Time, the Flint RiverQuarium explores a different environmental theme for its youngest visitors.

 Special Illustration

ALBANY -- Visitors to the Flint RiverQuarium never have to worry about the weather. Summer or winter, the venue is comfortable year-'round and offers comfortable viewing of its animals, exhibits and regular programs.

Tadpole Time

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.