The manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin relating to the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of the movie "Rust" have been downgraded by prosecutors in New Mexico, which will reduce the prison time the actor could face in the death of the movie's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.

The move comes after attorneys for Baldwin filed a motion this past month to have the firearm enhancement charge dropped, arguing prosecutors were incorrect.

CNN's Josh Campbell and Aya Elamroussi contributed to this report.

