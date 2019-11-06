ALBANY -- As Don Barnes and his current mates in .38 Special take what is, essentially, a victory lap during their latest tour, the band's co-founder -- along with Donnie Van Zant, the brother of ill-fated Lynyrd Skynrd frontman Ronnie Van Zant -- makes it clear that while the wear and tear of a 100-date tour can be a bit taxing for musicians of a certain age, there's nothing else in the world he or the members of .38 Special would rather be doing.
The rockers will make a tour stop at the Albany Municipal Auditorium Friday.
"Man, I'm just glad to be back in Georgia, where there's some humidity," Barnes said during an interview with The Albany Herald. "We've been out in Vegas, and that dry air is not good for a singer. But we do love sharing these songs that we cobbled together that turned out to have legs with people who come out to relive those days when the songs were playing on the radio.
"We've gotten to a point where it's a bit tougher to get the energy to go into the studio (to work on new material the band is recording, which Barnes says is about "60 percent done"). To do that, you have to carve out about a year and a half to two years, and when you've got family responsibilities and you're traveling and you have all these other chores, well, the motivation just isn't what it once was. Besides, our first love was always doing the live stuff. You have to generate energy in the studio, but on the road you get it when you look out and see members of the audience high-fiving or singing along or even a few with tears streaming down their face."
Barnes, who went through the hungry years with Jacksonville-based .38 Special -- a couple of albums that just didn't sell, rehearsals in an old condemned shack with a leaky roof -- said the band turned the corner on some heeded advice from Skynyrd's Van Zant.
"Our first couple of albums went nowhere, and Ronnie told us to 'Quit being a clone,'" Barnes said of bandmate Donnie's older, and by then very famous, brother. "He said we should put all our effort into finding our own identity.
"That turned out to be the best advice we could have gotten. We were trying to be like Skynyrd and those other Southern rock bands of that time, and while we had the same DNA, we were more into melody and muscle. The members of the band, our influence was more the British Invasion bands -- the Beatles and the Animals. So we just kind of fell into our own style and rode that thing."
Barnes laments that timing was always an enemy of .38 Special as they sought to carve their own niche in the then-crowded rock and roll landscape. Oddly enough, lady fate finally smiled on the band when in the early 1980s, of all things, MTV came calling.
"We recognized then that our time -- our window -- was running out," Barnes said. "The plane crash (that took the lives of Ronnie Van Zant and four other members of Skynyrd) had devastated everyone, and we just focused on a pearl of wisdom that we'd heard over the years: You can let tragedy tear you down or you can let it build you up.
"It just so happened at that time that MTV was going on the air, and they contacted us about recording some concert footage to use with a video for one of our songs and about doing a promo for them. Everyone thinks now that they just had tons of content, that bands sent them video after video to play on the air, but it wasn't like that. They shot some video of us performing, and on the first day MTV went on the air, the 13th video they played was 'Hold on Loosely.'"
And, suddenly, the struggling boys from Jacksonville were no longer known only as Ronnie Van Zant's brother's band. Now, 20 million-plus album sales later and a gaggle of memorable Top 20 hits -- "Rocking Into the Night," "Caught Up in You," "Fantasy Girl," "Second Chance," "Wild-Eyed Southern Boys" among them -- .38 Special are revered among the surviving rock warriors who have caught the nostalgia wave and turned it into a lucrative second act.
"Yeah, I don't understand that thing about bands not wanting to play those songs that fans love," Barnes said. "They're little nuggets of gold. I respect them, grew with them. When you're listening to radio and you hear, 'Coming up next, we've got music from The Beatles, the Stones and .38 Special ...' man, that's a pretty good neighborhood to be in."
Barnes is the lone surviving member of the original .38 Special. Donnie Van Zant walked away a few years back when doctors told him, according to Barnes, "you've got a very few fibers left, and if you don't quit doing what you're doing, you will be completely deaf soon." Van Zant, as well as his "other brother," Johnny Van Zant (who took Ronnie Van Zant's place in Lynyrd Skynyrd when the band reformed) will, however, do a song with .38 Special during a benefit show in Jacksonville next month.
Bobby Capps is the current keyboardist for the band; Gary Moffatt plays drums; Barry Dunaway is the bassist, and Jerry Riggs is the lead guitarist. "That guy (Riggs) can get things out of a guitar that I just can't make mine do," Barnes said.
As for the legend of the band's name -- one of the greatest in rock and roll -- Barnes sets the record straight.
"There was a weird incident; we were playing in an old condemned shack in Oceanway north of Jacksonville," the singer/guitarist said. "We fortified the front door with 2x4s and rebar and locked an old tractor chain around it to keep anyone from getting in and stealing our instruments. The roof leaked; we had to put our amps and drums up on pallets to keep them from getting wet.
"We lost the key, so we got an old ladder that we kept in the woods nearby. We'd climb up to the top window and let ourselves in to rehearse. Well, we're playing at about 115 decibels when we hear all kind of racket, bullhorns and cars pulling up. There were about 12 cops out front, and they're thinking they were going to break up a wild party. We yelled through the door that we didn't have a key to the lock, that we'd have to come out the top window and down the ladder. One of the cops said, like you'd hear in some old Western, 'If there ain't no key, I'll shoot that lock off with my .38 Special."
Barnes laughs at the story he's no doubt told countless times.
"We decided to use that for a name since we didn't have one at the time, thinking we'd come up with another one later," he said. "Here we are about 50 years later, and we kinda held onto it."
Music fans, of course, are glad they did.
Friday's show kicks off at 7:30 p.m.