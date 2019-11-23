ALBANY — It’s a subtle thing, one you wouldn’t notice unless you’d been in a position to ask the question of various managers of the local entertainment venues that make up the Flint River Entertainment Complex: The Albany Civic Center, Albany Municipal Auditorium and Veterans Park Amphitheatre.
Mostly over the past several decades, since the Civic Center exited its prime heyday as the No. 2 venue for concerts in the state of Georgia and settled into a period of infrequent use, managers of the facilities would try to justify their existence as viable venues — and not the drain on taxpayer money that they were — by telling any who would listen “But, hey, we have a lot of non-ticketed, community events that make the venues important.” And then they’d start naming those events, playing them up as if they were extravaganzas ... graduations, meetings, school functions ...
Philadelphia-based Spectra Entertainment’s Josh Small has been managing the entertainment complex for roughly 18 months now. In a joint partnership with the city of Albany, the kind of partnership that’s become the norm in most such underperforming facilities, Small and his Spectra staff have turned the whining “There’s nothing to do here” complaint on its ear. In so doing, the entertainment venues that had long been described by locals as “white elephants” have become centers of activity.
In fact, asked to list the events that have been held at the three venues in the past 18 months, a list that is 24 events long, Director of Marketing Katy Fleming throws in this telling note at the bottom of her list: “Plus ... lots of community events.”
There’s no need for Fleming or Small to tout community events as their primary function, not with sold-out — or near that mark — shows by Three Dog Night, Travis Tritt, Rick Springfield, Ricky Smiley, the Marshall Tucker Band, the Drifters/Coasters/Platters revue, Jamey Johnson, .38 Special and the Charlie Daniels Band at the Municipal Auditorium and well-attended shows like WWE SummerSlam, PAW Patrol, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, the Southwest Georgia Home, Garden & Outdoor Expo (full disclosure ... hosted by this newspaper) and Sesame Street Live at the Civic Center.
“Our approach — which is Spectra’s approach and the approach our staff takes personally and professionally — is to look at the positives in the things we do,” Small said. “There was so much negative when we came here, but our priority is to push the positive message.”
Fleming, who will leave Albany next week for an in-house promotion to a venue in Beaumont, Texas (and, no, she’s not anxious to leave Albany in her rearview ... swears she’s just gotten to a point where she can talk about it without crying), said she’s not seen the Albany that she expected based on research she did before coming to the city.
“The way I figure, anywhere you go, you’re going to get the negative comments and feedback,” Fleming said. “But we’ve made a point of getting any bit of positive about this community out there in any way we can. Josh has brought on the staff that has that kind of mindset, and I think it’s safe to say that, so far, we’ve been killing it.”
The long-ignored Municipal Auditorium has become a hotbed for musical events, and any number of attendees at the various sell-out shows has left smiling, commenting something along the lines of, “I can’t believe we had something like this in Albany!”
That, Small says, is only the beginning.
“If we could have signed bigger acts to the Civic Center, certainly we would have,” he said. “But that just hasn’t been the reality at this time. You have to remember the reputation that Albany had among promoters. But we’ve taken the approach that we will show these promoters that Albany will indeed support shows, and as we sell more and more tickets to events at the Municipal Auditorium, we’re building toward bigger shows at the Civic Center.
“We have started to get (promoters’) attention. When they come here and the acts they promote are shown a great day — and that starts with the drivers who take them to the venue — and they see a loud, supportive crowd, they leave saying, ‘Albany is great; we want to come back.’ And that’s the message that’s getting out into the industry.”
The change in Albany’s reputation in the entertainment industry has started to shift, Small said, because of the staff in place at the Flint River Complex.
“Look at the job Harry Day has done bringing community sponsors on board,” the Spectra manager said. “When you have the people in the community investing in what you’re doing, putting their faith in you, that’s a big plus. And then Katy with marketing and our folks with the food and beverage services have built those specialties from the ground up.
“We’ve just brought an excellent staff onboard here. It’s a small staff, and everyone has to do his or her job. As I’ve told our staff, we’re too small to have a weak link anywhere.”
The Little River Band will almost assuredly put another sell-out on the Municipal auditorium ledger when that band performs Dec. 12, and shows already booked into 2020 include the return of Sesame Street Live and the Monster Trucks, a performance by the Harlem Globetrotters and a Civic Center concert featuring Keith Sweat.
Plus, Small notes, “We’re getting ready to make a big announcement the first of December.”
“One thing I have to say that’s been a big plus for us is the relationship we have with the city,” Small said. “They have not come in and told us ‘You need to do this or that our way.’ They said, ‘You’re the experts, do things your way.’ And when we’ve needed something, they’ve been quick to respond.
“Do we feel like we’ve done everything perfectly? Of course not. We’ve done some pretty good stuff, but there are areas where we could do better. But one of the things I’m most excited about is that we’re starting to see some of the fruit we’ve planted come to bear. I see the potential ...”
And so are the long-neglected, entertainment-starved members of the community who are paying attention.