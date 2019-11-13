ALBANY -- The Flint River Entertainment Complex, managed by Spectra Venue Management and comprising the Albany Civic Center, the Albany Municipal Auditorium and the Veterans Park Amphitheatre, unveiled its new website recently.
The new site, according to a news release sent to media by Spectra, is designed with accessibility in mind and will feature information for individuals interested in visiting, as well as renting, the facilities. Visitors to the site will be able to learn about sponsors, upcoming events and other tidbits of information.
The new website is mobile friendly and will link directly to Ticketmaster for easy online event ticket purchases. It may be accessed at www.FlintRiverEntertainmentComplex.com. Additional information is available by calling the Albany Civic Center.
Spectra's blend of integrated services delivers value for clients through several areas of expertise, including venue management, food services and hospitality, and other partnerships. More information about Spectra is available at www.spectraexperiences.com.