ALBANY – Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for A Valentine’s Day Weekend Celebration with Rickey Smiley and Friends, set for the Albany Municipal Auditorium at 8 p.m. Feb. 11.

Comedy legend and entertainment mogul Smiley is a television host, actor, and top-rated syndicated radio personality, and has become one of the entertainment industry’s most celebrated performers. Most recently, his memoir, "Stand by Your Truth And Then Run for Your Life," was released by Gallery Books.

