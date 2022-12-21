...A POWERFUL ARCTIC COLD FRONT WILL BRING BITTERLY COLD
TEMPERATURES, STRONG WINDS, AND DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS FRIDAY
THROUGH THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND...
Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds, and dangerous wind
chills are expected across southeast Alabama, southwest and south
central Georgia, and the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend.
Temperatures: Temperatures will quickly fall after the front late
Thursday night and Friday morning with a brief hard freeze
possible in southeast Alabama. Afternoon temperatures will be in
the 30s with lows in the teens and 20s Friday through Sunday.
Wind Chills: Sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to
40 mph Friday will result in afternoon wind chills in the teens
and 20s. Saturday morning's wind chills will fall into the single
digits and teens area-wide with some spots in southeast Alabama and
southwest Georgia near zero. Wind Chill Advisories will very
likely be needed.
Safety: Prepare now for bitterly cold temperatures. Take time now
to protect exposed outdoor water pipes. Ensure people, pets, and
plants have adequate warmth and shelter. This prolonged period of
near or below freezing temperatures could cause extra stress on
unprotected people, pets, and uninsulated outdoor pipes. If using
portable space heaters, practice fire safety and keep heaters away
from flammables. If traveling away from the area, ensure safety
precautions are taken before leaving town. Continue to monitor
the forecast over the next several days.
Weather Alert
...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 17 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From Friday evening through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures Saturday afternoon will
struggle to get above freezing in many spots. If areas do manage
to rise above freezing Saturday afternoon, it would only be for
a few hours before falling below freezing after sunset Saturday
evening. Another hard freeze is expected again Saturday night
into Sunday morning. This prolonged period of sub-freezing
temperatures may place additional stress on exposed pipes and
present danger to unprotected people and pets.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
&&
ALBANY – Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for A Valentine’s Day Weekend Celebration with Rickey Smiley and Friends, set for the Albany Municipal Auditorium at 8 p.m. Feb. 11.
Comedy legend and entertainment mogul Smiley is a television host, actor, and top-rated syndicated radio personality, and has become one of the entertainment industry’s most celebrated performers. Most recently, his memoir, "Stand by Your Truth And Then Run for Your Life," was released by Gallery Books.
Smiley has earned a reputation for delivering to audiences both on and off stage. With the ability to take everyday observations and turn them into comedic gold, he is one of the few “clean” comics among the upper echelon of contemporary comedians.
Smiley joined the Martin Lawrence 2018 LIT AF nationwide tour as well as the Mike Epps Platinum Comedy Tour, and he co-hosted the Black Music Honors for the second time. In 2017, the National Association of Broadcasters awarded him the Marconi Award for Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year.
At any given performance, audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins,” “Lil’ Daryl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” In addition, his comedy shows often include a live band, which he accompanies (as a pianist and organist).
Smiley has recorded eight best-selling albums, including the iTunes No. 1 best-selling comedy album “Rickey Smiley: Prank Calls Number 6.” Smiley has hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View” and has appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club,” HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and “Snaps.” In addition to being featured on Dish Nation, his nationally syndicated morning radio show can be heard in more than 60 markets.
Smiley hails from Birmingham, Ala. He graduated from Woodlawn High School and went on to attend college at Alabama State University in Montgomery, Ala. He joined forces with Radio One-owned television network, TV One, as the star, executive producer and namesake of his own top-rated docu-series, “Rickey Smiley For Real.”
Continuing to grow his fan base, Smiley’s arresting natural talent is best demonstrated in his major feature film roles in urban classics including “All About the Benjamins” and “Friday After Next,” along with his most recent starring turn in the hit romantic comedy “Baggage Claim.”