LEESBURG -- The Lee County Chamber of Commerce is looking for participants to take part in the city's “Spirit of Christmas Parade & Festival” on Dec. 7. Parade kickoff will be at 10 a.m. and will be immediately followed by a festival that will include vendors, entertainment, food, kids' activities and lots more.
Groups or individuals who would like to participate as a sponsor, vendor or parade participant are encouraged to contact the chamber office. A sponsorship is $200 and will include participating companies' name/logo on printed material (flyers, posters, T-shirts) any radio/TV advertising and two festival shirts.
Potential sponsors are asked to contact the chamber at (229) 759-2422 or lbarbosa@lee.ga.us by Nov. 1.