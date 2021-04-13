LEESBURG – A Lee County tradition will be revived Thursday when the Lee County Palladium Players take the stage for their annual spring musical. Last year’s musical was canceled at the last minute due to COVID-19 concerns. This year’s production is a musical adaptation of “Tuck Everlasting,” a children’s novel focusing on the possibility of immortality and the challenges that might present.
This year’s production is significant for a number of reasons. One of the more interesting ones is that Amanda Piercey, who is directing of this year’s production is a 2001 graduate of Lee County High School.
“I think it’s an honor as an alumni to be taking over as director of this program,” she said.
Piercey credits the school system’s theater program for her career path.
“I’ve been in theater almost my entire life, starting in the seventh grade,” she said.
Piercey went on to major in theater at Valdosta State University and the University of Georgia, eventually returning to teach her craft where her interest first began.
The director explained that in some ways the spring musical is unique; tryouts for the production are open not only to students in Lee County schools, but the community as a whole. This allows residents of Lee County to continue to peruse their theatrical aspirations, or in the case of County Commissioner Rick Muggeridge, an opportunity to broaden their horizons by singing and dancing on stage as the nefarious “Man in Yellow.”
It can sometimes allow a production to become a family affair, which will occur this year when Bailey Muggridge as “Winnie” joins her father on the stage.
“Tuck Everlasting” tells the story of 10-year-old Winifred “Winnie” Foster, who is considering running away from home. While contemplating this action, she meets another teenager, Jesse Tuck, while he is drinking from a spring on her family’s property. He tells her that he is 104 years old and she should never drink from the spring. Following this encounter, Winnie begins an enlightening journey with Jesse and his family.
High school theatrical productions are not that unusual. However, the level of professionalism in the performances of the Lee County Palladium Players may be an exception. For decades the Players, as a group and as individuals, have garnered numerous awards and recognition. This success can be partially attributed to the strong support of the Player’s Booster Club.
Although the state-of-the-art stage and auditorium may be the focus of these productions for some, it’s really what’s behind the stage that is so amazing. A costume room contains hundreds of square feet of neatly stored and cataloged props and costumes from previous productions dating back more than 20 years. The Players’ dance studio is another gem, and choreographer Julie Ross says it is always in use by dancers, cheerleaders, as well as theater and dance students.
A chorus room is next, and the walls are lined with tables filled with the sheet music and scripts of previous musicals. A workshop is filled with the power and hand tools that are used in support the productions and also teach students the skills of lighting and set production.
“A lot of people don’t realize how many kids have left this program and made their living in the arts,” Muggridge said. “Not only as players actors but building sets, lighting, and sound.”
The county commissioner/actor need look no farther than Piercey as a prime example of the program’s success.
The Palladium Players’ production of “Tuck Everlasting” will run Thursday-Sunday, with the box office opening for general admission seating at 6 p.m. for Thursday’s-Saturday’s performances and the show beginning at 7 p.m. For Sunday’s performance, the box office opens at 1 p.m. for a 2 p.m. performance. Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for students. Lee County teachers are admitted free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.