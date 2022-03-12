squawkbox@albanyherald.com
The red bear growled, and the free world backed down.
SMRs, Trump needs a new plane. You better send him your last three dollars. He needs your support.
To the squawker who complained about the lack of intelligence of people who contribute to the Squawkbox: I guess you would know, since you’re among them.
With the Democrats’ $1.5 trillion omnibus bill, I see on that list $2.2 million for the Albany Ritz Cultural Center. What in the world does the center do with $2.2 million? I see they have some meeting rooms, a Saturday learning time, and some child care. How does that require $2.2 million? Someone is getting rich on taxpayers’ backs.
Can you actually believe that a group of so-called Americans chanted and praised Putin at their meeting? Yes, the same group that Marjorie T. Greene delivered a speech to but then disavowed knowing that they were white supremacists. This is who the Republicans call standards bearers for the party.
Supply and demand my butt. Opportunity and greed are what’s happening.
Ride by gas station at 5 a.m., return at 5 p.m. Gas up 20 cents. Next morning, up 10 cents more.
Winfred Dukes for Ag Commissioner? In his mind, the only qualification he needs is his color.
Outstanding article by Mr. Cooks on Thursday’s editorial page.
If it costs $4.98 for a rotisserie chicken and cost me $5 in gas to go pick it up, what should I do? Stay home, open a can of beans and enjoy.
The insurance commissioner works for the insurance industry, not the premium payer. Twenty-plus years ago when I complained about my premiums increasing nearly 1,000% over five years, the commissioner sided with the insurance company. I still have the big manila envelope the commissioner sent me explaining his dastardly deed.
Maybe Lorenzo Heard will run the Dougherty County Commission the same way he runs his church. If that’s the case, all you mothers keep an eye on your daughters.
This is what happens when you order a president and Georgia senators through the mail?
Can you tell me who these numerous educated and successful African Americans are that oppose the teaching of critical race theory? Just another claim that you cannot substantiate. The more you try and hide the truth of all the moments of American history, the more the light exposes it.
Biden voters should really have buyers remorse by now. His far-left policies are leading us straight into a recession, and he hasn’t got a clue about how to stop it.
As long as the government continues to dole out the trillions of deficit taxpayer dollars in blackmail response to the ill-stirred waters of discontent, racism and inequity; activists the likes of Abrams and AOC will garner the populace votes of those benefiting and naïve who choose to believe them.
Yeah, Chad Warbington, I can see how you and your colleagues were “tired” when you took that week off at taxpayers’ expense. Meeting for a couple of hours a week really wears a body down. Did you people not know when the commission met when you signed up to run for office? Do the job or turn in your notice.
