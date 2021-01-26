I took my 91-year-old neighbor to Phoebe a few weeks ago to get her vaccine. It was so efficient, clean and friendly, I decided to schedule one for me. My neighbor never had any side effects, but my arm was very sore for two days. We both have to go back for our second one soon. I'm glad we did it because it does give a sense of relief and feeling of doing the right thing.
Carlton, is that you? Thank you for the reveal and what you wrote. Enjoyed.
The problem we face today (Albany and elsewhere) is that those who work for a living are outnumbered by those who vote for a living. Where is the pride and responsibility?
Give Biden a chance? No problem. But let’s be frank: Congress has blundered for years, wasted trillions, opened doors to every fraud. From military spending to health care, stimulus to COVID, immigration to national security, Congress has not a clue, totally political and inept. Their solution? Do the same but more of it.
What is the difference between a protester and a rioter? A protester burns and loots your house and business and politicians encourage the actions in the name of free expression. A rioter loots and destroys the political social club called the U.S. Capitol.
Yes, clean up all county voter rolls. Why weren't they challenged and corrected before elections? Somebody apparently didn't like the outcome. Why challenge only swing states? The loser is mad when begging and threats don't work. It's our right also to question True the Vote, B.J. Fletcher and anybody else's motives when they try to do Trump's dirty work and promote his delusions of voter fraud.
I believe a lot of the mainstream media have nothing but mush for brains.
Hey SMRs, pay attention the next four years. The Democrats will fix everything the right-wingers broke. History is repeating itself again.
Here's the deal. In a press conference President Biden revealed his new plan to grow the economy: "Made in America." That's catchy. Why didn't we think of that before now?
As I was sitting in the observation area after receiving my COVID shot, a thousand memories came flooding back. We were in the gym where I attended 8th and 9th grades 60 years ago. Those were mostly happy times, but I was a little saddened by the knowledge that so many of those young friends are no longer with us. After seeing one of my old classmates there, I was thankful for the thought that Phoebe is now using it to possibly save some of us old codgers' lives.
If you have to show ID to buy liquor, board a plane, buy a gun but not to vote for people that run the country, then that is a good sign that idiots run the country.
Some people in Dougherty County make everything about race. I'm in my 70s, and I hope I live long enough to see that has changed. What a glorious place this will be.
Excerpt from a piece by Kevin D. Williamson in the National Review: ... maybe turning your party over to Generalissimo Walter Mitty, his hideous scheming spawn, and the studio audience from "Hee-Haw" was not just absolutely aces as a political strategy. That Masked Man
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.