I have read the stories and the squawks and watched the city’s video about what happened at the Albany City Commission meeting on Tuesday, and you can add me to the list of people who are ashamed of and disappointed in our police.
I’m betting that Fletch keeps a large bottle of Aspirin on his desk ... or maybe something stronger.
Now that a Monmouth University poll reports that 62% of Democrats, 87% of Independents and 91% of Republicans support voter IDs, will the woke Coke and Delta CEOs create a $100 million reparations fund for the Atlanta businesses that lost income when MLB moved the All-Star Game?
A cop is called and asked to come and arrest a drugged up ex-convict trying to pass phony money. The cop was doing his job. Now he is in prison. The ex-con’s family got millions of taxpayer money and a movement that may well bring down America is underway. Lady Liberty is hanging her head today.
Pray for Nancy Pelosi: Psalm 109:8.
You keep up: Trump’s GOP cult has been trying to downplay or rewrite the Jan. 6th insurrection since it happened. Some claim the FBI participated under cover. And they voted against honoring the brave Capitol police who protected our house. 250 may be in solitary, but hundreds more are still out there.
It appears there is an Auburn fan who needs reminding that the Dawgs have won the last four games and eight out of the last 10.
Why is it that the American people are not told the name of the Capitol policeman that shot and killed an unarmed American woman veteran during the Jan. 6 protest? If it had been a white cop killing a black person breaking the law, his picture and name would have been on the front page of every newspaper and TV news show in America.
if the city had replaced the sewage system years ago there would have been more businesses attracted to Albany, but they went to Columbus.
How many remember when banks paid a decent interest rate to the depositors, gave away toasters to get new accounts, and in general, were in the business of building up America? Now it seems the banks profit greatly while the savers lose money against the march of inflation.
With multiple shootings and killings all over America, Biden and some in Washington say the answer is more youth programs and crackdown on illegal gun dealers. That is the very same thing everyone has said for the last 60 years, and the problems have only grown. Pass all of the gun laws you want, criminals do not pay any attention.
The comedy of Kamala headed to the border to inspect and advise is, at best, a worthless Biden smokescreen. She knows absolutely nothing about managing immigration-related logistics, child care or asylum processing. Just wait until we hear her “assessment,” if she ever holds a news conference.
Get rid of the five commissioners who voted for the budget.
So Rudy Giuliani’s law license has been suspended in the state of New York. That’s what happens when you make “demonstrably false and misleading statements” on behalf of a crook who believes the election was stolen. That Masked Man
