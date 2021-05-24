squawkbox@albanyherald.com
It’s time for American Renewal. Conservatives should create a new party and keep out the Trumpsters.
Kemp is not going to fire anybody on unemployment. He is going to discontinue the extra benefits. Hope that is a little more clear.
I see that all the all-Trump all-the-timers who were blaming higher gas prices that were the result of the pipeline shutdown on Biden have been silent now that prices have gone sharply back down. Typical.
When I started driving in 1968 @15 years old, gas prices were 30 cents a gallon. In the last tracked data put out in 2015, gas prices stood at an average of $2.59 per gallon. Today the average is $2.79 per gallon. What’s a 20-cent uptick in the price of gas in a five year period? No president or anyone else controls gas prices. It’s the oil companies.
I’ve never really understood the “death penalty is no deterrent” argument. Given the systemic problem we have with repeat offenders, eliminating a fiend’s ability to repeat offend seems like the very definition of a deterrent to me.
I guess I should be used to it by now, but the lack of class shown by parents and other attendees at Saturday’s commencement exercises was as bad as usual, even with the smaller crowds. It’s not WWE, it’s graduation, clowns.
I have an idea. Let’s use the same ID card that qualified folks to receive welfare as their voter ID.
Guess what, all you waiting to be part of “taking back America” ... your day has come and is long gone. This is a new America. Go join Trump at his compound in Florida. Y’all deserve each other.
All you folks raising an uproar about the prayer before the Lee Commission meetings: There’s this thing called separation of church and state in this country. I know you think you are better than the rest of the world, but you are not above the law.
Memo to my Facebook friends: Trump lost, no need to post anymore about him.
These reality shows that are popping up on networks like the History Channel are disgusting, boring and without redeeming social value. This is the result of the dumbing down of America.
Democrats forget who America’s enemies are and who our friends are. We need a Republican in office again ASAP. If too long under democrat control, America may not be able to recover.
Here’s an idea, Billy: Get all those preachers to pray for you, Wheaton and Walls. Y’all are gonna need it.
To paraphrase John Denver: “My wife is a funny, funny riddle.”
There’s not a lot being said lately about the virus ... and that makes me so happy. I know it’s still out there, but it’s at least on the low side now. Thank you, President Biden.
East Doublegate golf cart with four girls, ages 10-12, stops suddenly on a curve in the middle of the road. This almost caused an accident. Are these parents ready for a lawsuit? Your children do not know how to drive golf carts!.
Squawker, corporations do not share computer information with the federal government. So if they get hacked, they are on their on. Better hope the Russians don’t hack Georgia Power or WG&L. We may not have electricity during the summer.
