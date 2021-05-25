squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Having read Schneider’s Op-Ed “Call for American Renewal,” the necessary re-establishing the foundations of America’s Constitutional Representative Republic, with equality and diversity, must be absent the influence and participation of present politicians. They, like yeast, permeate and perpetuate the existing cancer and will infect any alternative.
So little yapping man Fauci has gotten caught flip-flopping one more time about China. This camera-hogging clown is making a fortune off of you gullible lefties.
We have got to get law and order back in this country.
Mayor Dorough is sending the APD report to the Public Safety Task Force to make recommendations. Pay has to be a factor in officer recruiting, but has anybody considered leadership? Does Albany need a new chief? Has anyone done a search for an experienced candidate? Albany policing needs the full attention of the mayor and commissioners.
With only two major parties, if you “will never vote for another Democrat” and “hate Trump,” you have a dilemma. Either you will vote for a candidate who won’t win, or you won’t vote at all. This assumes Trump is the GOP’s candidate in 2024. MSNBC speculates that we have a third party: the insurrectionists.
I would like to send a “Thank you” to Ms. Tee Taylor of the Albany Recreation & Parks Department for making my mother and other senior citizens feel welcome. After a year of being quarantined, you really did an outstanding job with making them feel safe and comfortable. All my mother is talking about is Bingo, Western Day and the Pajama party.
Integrity ... basically knowing what is right and wrong and not doing the latter. Something politicians sadly lack.
Some people don’t understand sarcasm ... read the squawks a little more carefully.
For the person thanking Biden for cheaper gas, don’t. It was Gov. Kemp who removed the Gas Tax to help Georgians afford gas. If they could find it.
One SMR asked me if I am satisfied with Biden being elected. My answer is a resounding yes. I thought the questioner was a sane person until they said negative things about Obama and Carter. I thought George W. “Mission Accomplished” Bush was the worst president before the absolute disaster that was Donald Trump. Signed, Yours Truly
A leaking pipe did that much damage at the courthouse? Sounds like we’re not being told the whole story. Regardless, it’s pi--poor maintenance.
The American Rescue Plan will get Biden and the Democrats re-elected for the next 40 years.
Here we go again: After losing every previous race, firefighter and perennial candidate Tracy Taylor now plans to run as a GOP candidate in the 2022 congressional race. At some point, shouldn’t the goal be to actually win? Former Jets’ head coach Herm Edwards said it best: “We play to win the game.”
C’mon President Biden, admit you are unfit for the job. Proof is in everything you do. You haven’t done anything to help Americans. You are connected to the illegals at the hip. Why? Did America do something terrible to you in your years in government? Leave before you destroy America totally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.