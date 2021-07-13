squawkbox@albanyherald.com
While there were a few students needing to make up grades for courses they failed, the school zones are operable because so many are there for tutorials/remediation (some might need extra help) due to virtual school and the COVID virus that limited so much in schools for the past school year.
To the person complaining about the protesters. There is a big difference between protesters and criminals. Jan. 6th is a prime example of criminals and traitors, trying to take over the country.
WALB has a young man reporting the news that may be nice but has terrible grammar. It’s hard to listen to him. Someone needs to tell him “The person was taken to the hospital” not “tooken.”
Hey, city and county commissioners, while you’re sucking up to special interest groups to try and secure votes, more people in the community are getting shot. I have an idea: Forget the sewers and the handout crowd and hire and pay a decent salary for police departments.
So the DA wants to go after guns to end the violence. If he, law enforcement, the judges and the commissioners would work to eliminate gangs and drugs, the illegal guns would also be eliminated. In 1988, Albany was the murder capital of the country. We taxpayers insist that sure, swift action be taken by those responsible for public safety.
Well, people are so uninformed. The schools are not open because students have failed. The teachers who are working actually have volunteered to work, they love our children. God bless you as you can’t speed through the school zones.
I will not be watching the MLB All-Star game after they wrongfully moved it from Atlanta based on lies costing many black-owned businesses in Atlanta millions of dollars. Aside from the Braves, I haven’t watched a baseball game all season. I also have not purchased any Coke products. The woke can choke on that.
As usual, Ms. Dyer’s pictures from the graveyards were exceptional. She really does an excellent job, a big plus for our community newspaper.
I guess the DA’s tough talk didn’t exactly scare Albany’s criminal element. Three shootings over the weekend, including one murder. And police know who the gang members are. Unbelievable.
Columnist Gene Lyons sure does seem to be an angry person spewing venom at anything with a hint of conservatism. Hope he isn’t paid much; not much there and not worth my time reading. Done.
So the county can’t hire enough people to run the jail, so they pay other communities tons of money that they could have used to hire more personnel? Something tells me our city and county governments are out of their element.
I wonder which of the Camilla politicians decided either they or one of their friends needed a hanger at the airport.
The burden on taxpayers for school zones and extra school days does not compare to the burden on teachers and schools during the virus. Dealing with COVID was a burden on everyone, but our schools had the additional problems of how to teach students virtually and in person. Be glad DCSS is providing summer school to help students who struggled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.