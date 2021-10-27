'Squid Game' creator responds to LeBron James disliking the show's end By Lisa Respers France, CNN Oct 27, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Count LeBron James among those caught up in "Squid Game."The basketball icon's thoughts were shared in a video tweeted by sports writer Kyle Goon."I didn't like the ending though," James told Lakers teammate Anthony Davis. The hit Netflix's series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk was asked for his reaction to that by The Guardian."Have you seen 'Space Jam 2'?" he said. "LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I'm very thankful he watched the whole series. But I wouldn't change my ending." Slam dunk, sir."Squid Game" has become an international phenomenon with its plot about a group of poor contestants who must play a deadly competition of children's games in an attempt to get out of debt.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Animals Lebron James Life Forms Marine Animals Octopus And Squid Sports Figures James Creator Sport Basketball Anthony Davis Count Lebron James Ending Kyle Goon More Entertainment Arts & Entertainment People’s Choice Awards 2021: ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Loki’ & More TV Nominees Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider 31 min ago 0 Arts & Entertainment Watch Kevin Hart Make His Dramatic Debut in Trailer For Netflix’s ‘True Story’ (VIDEO) Martin Holmes, TV Insider 1 hr ago 0 Arts & Entertainment ‘Chicago Med’: ‘Suits’ Alum Sarah Rafferty and Newcomer Lily Harris Join Cast Martin Holmes, TV Insider 1 hr ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment featured World Series economic impact estimated to be in the millions By Tim Darnell Capitol Beat News ServiceUpdated 1 hr ago 0 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Albany Eats Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Obituaries Dolores Freeman Presley Oct 25, 2021 Dolores Freeman Presley, 85, of Albany, GA, died October 23, 2… Elizabeth Ann Morrow Oct 25, 2021 Elizabeth Ann Morrow, age 82, of Jefferson passed away Saturda… William Bennett Roberts, Jr. Oct 22, 2021 William Bennett "Bill" Roberts, Jr. of Ashburn, Georgia passed… » More Obituaries >> More Events Latest e-Edition Albany Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The latest Albany Herald Podcast Latest News In Kobe Bryant crash lawsuit, judge orders sheriff, fire chief to be deposed People’s Choice Awards 2021: ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Loki’ & More TV Nominees 'Colin in Black & White' explores Colin Kaepernick's formative years but fumbles in its approach Jonas Brothers to be roasted in Netflix comedy special » More News Trending Recipes Latest Albany Herald classified ads Job Part time position available with the City of Leesburg Public Part time position available with the City of Leesburg Pu… Job WELDERS, FABRICATORS, HELPERS WELDERS, FABRICATORS, HELPERS & LABORERS NEEDED! HIRI… Supply Use Happy Jack® Kennel Dip as an area spray to Use Happy Jack® Kennel Dip as an area spray to control fl… » More classified ads Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesDougherty downs Monroe to clinch state playoff berthAlbany Police Department officer charged following GBI investigationAlbany State retires No. 33 jersey of legendary Antonio LeroyRECIPE: Applesauce Cinnamon MuffinsSumter County Middle wins shootout with Lee County Middle East for Deep South titleMore Americans now eligible to receive COVID-19 booster shotsLee County football wins fifth straight region championshipBiological, sorority sisters also share bond of cancerOkefenokee Swamp Park plans 75th anniversary celebrationEugene Barber, Jr. Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Lee County Middle School East vs. Sumter County Middle School, Deep South FinalsPHOTOS: Dougherty vs. Monroe FootballPHOTOS: Albany State University football defeats Savannah State on Senior DayPHOTOS: Albany State football shuts out Savannah StatePHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Pelham, Georgia with the Albany HeraldPHOTOS: 43rd annual Sunbelt Ag Expo in MoultrieHistory of vaccine mandates in the USPHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Panama City Beach with the Albany Herald30 famous people you might not know were college athletesNotable new words coined the year you were born Newspaper Ads Join the Conversation fldauchy said: “J,” I am so sorry for your loss. I am thinking of you and your family during this time. View more jdsumner31707 said: A tale of two great leaders. Thanks Dr. Mosely for your service to this community and its children. View more Tricia said: Donna Mae, I just read this article about your sweet sister. It brought tears to my eyes. I am so sorry for your loss. My mom died July of thi… View more >> More recent comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.