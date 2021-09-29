'Squid Game': What it is and why you will be obsessed with it By Lisa Respers France, CNN Sep 29, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Netflix's latest hit really kills."Squid Game" is a South Korean fictional drama in which contestants who are deeply in debt play children's games in order to win a ton of cash.The downside is that losers will be killed. Seriously, if a person can't nail "Red Light, Green Light," they are totally a goner.Oh, and once you are in the game, quitting also has deadly consequences. To say the horror series is causing a buzz would be an understatement.It's a bit of a phenomenon much like the South Korean film "Parasite turned out to be.That movie became the first foreign film to ever win a best picture Academy Award at the 92nd Oscars in 2020.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Animals Life Forms Marine Animals Octopus And Squid Film Oscar Cinema Sport Green Light Red Light Downside Buzz Horror More Entertainment +47 Multimedia featured 50 classic games you can play without equipment By Andrew Lisa Stacker 8 hrs ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment 'No Time to Die' marks the end of Daniel Craig's service with a slightly bloated Bond film Review by Brian Lowry, CNNUpdated 11 hrs ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment Lori Loughlin marks return to acting with 'When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas' By Marianne Garvey, CNN 17 hrs ago 0 +2 Albany Herald Entertainment featured Albany Symphony Orchestra set tp kick off 'Passport to Adventure' By Carlton Fletcher carlton.fletcher@albanyherald.comUpdated 15 hrs ago 0 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Albany Eats Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos
