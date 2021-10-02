'Squid Game': What it is and why you will be obsessed with it By Lisa Respers France, CNN Oct 2, 2021 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Netflix's latest hit really kills."Squid Game" is a South Korean fictional drama in which contestants who are deeply in debt play children's games in order to win a ton of cash.The downside is that losers will be killed. Seriously, if a person can't nail "Red Light, Green Light," they are totally a goner.Oh, and once you are in the game, quitting also has deadly consequences. To say the horror series is causing a buzz would be an understatement.It's a bit of a phenomenon much like the South Korean film "Parasite" turned out to be.That movie became the first foreign film to ever win a best picture Academy Award at the 92nd Oscars in 2020.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn More Entertainment Albany Herald Entertainment featured Georgia Ag Museum set to open American Relief Posters of WWII exhibit From staff reports 4 hrs ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby will compete on 'Dancing with the Stars' virtually as they recover from Covid By Marianne Garvey, CNNUpdated 19 hrs ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment Eva Marcille goes from 'Housewives' to playing a madam By Lisa Respers France, CNN Oct 1, 2021 0 +2 Business Hollywood is preparing for its most important October ever By Frank Pallotta, CNN BusinessUpdated Oct 1, 2021 0 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Albany Eats Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.