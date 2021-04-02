Stabler and Benson reunite on 'Law & Order: SVU'

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT TONIGHT FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST ALABAMA AND SOUTHWEST GEORGIA... ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ SATURDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and southwest Georgia and the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida. * WHEN...From 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ to 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&