...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Panhandle Florida and
Georgia, including the following areas, in southeast Alabama,
Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Panhandle Florida,
Holmes, Jackson and North Walton. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill,
Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur,
Dougherty, Early, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller,
Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift,
Turner and Worth.
* WHEN...Through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Several inches of rainfall has already fallen in the past two
days over the watch area. Additional rainfall of 2 to 4
inches with locally higher amounts is forecast from today
through Friday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
‘Stan Lee’ remembers his Marvel-ous life, as presented in his own words
(CNN) — Before Marvel conquered the pop culture and cinematic universe, Stan Lee served as the genial goodwill ambassador of the comic-book industry. As such Lee created a rich archive that provides the basis for “Stan Lee,” a breezy Disney+ documentary looking back at the colorful comics patriarch’s life and career in commemoration of what would have been his centennial year.
Beginning with Fantastic Four in 1961, Lee and artist Jack Kirby created a sprawling roster of superheroes that gave rise to the Marvel renaissance, and Lee added Spider-Man with Steve Ditko for good measure. But Kirby died in 1994, before those characters burst into movies with “X-Men,” “Spider-Man” and “Iron Man,” with Lee’s comic cameos becoming a beloved staple of the Marvel films.