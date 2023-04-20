Jean-Luc Picard and his crew fought the Borg again in the finale of "Star Trek: Picard," but despite the oft-used phrase about the futility of fighting them, the highly sentimental ending to the Paramount+ series -- including 15 minutes of character-driven material after the battle -- likely gave many fans what they wanted, but still turned out to be pretty easy to resist.

Patrick Stewart has gamely anchored this latest offshoot of Gene Roddenberry's creation into his 80s, in this third round flanked by most of the original "Star Trek: The Next Generation" lineup. The AARP generation more than held their own, saving the galaxy one last time in an episode appropriately subtitled "The Last Generation," with the added bonus of Alice Krige reprising her "First Contact" role as the Borg queen.

