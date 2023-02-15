After a pair of slow-going voyages that sought to blend old and new, "Star Trek: Picard" warps back to its roots in a third and final season filled with familiar "The Next Generation" faces. While building the show around its AARP-eligible cast two decades after the last movie imposes certain limits, getting the band back together feels like a clear case of giving the loyal audience what it wants.

Coming 36 years after "Next Generation" launched in first-run syndication, "Picard" capitalizes on all the equity baked into those relationships, which is solid compensation for past missteps, including the decision to download the consciousness of its namesake, played by Patrick Stewart, into a synthetic android body.

Tags