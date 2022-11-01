Television comercial production set.

Film production is big business in Georgia thanks to the state’s generous film tax credit, but economists worry about rising costs and a lack of transparency.

 MadCircles via Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA -- Georgia’s film tax credit helped bring blockbuster productions like “Stranger Things,” “Ozark” and “Spiderman: No Way Home” to the state, along with an estimated $4.4 billion in spending during the 12 months ending June 30.

But a new report from the Georgia Department of Audits and Accounts finds lingering concerns about the program’s transparency and rising cost to the state treasury.

Tags