MANSFIELD – Many parents have kids that would rather be outdoors than inside, or maybe their students likes science, or maybe some kids just needs to get some “wild” energy out. For those who do, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources has the perfect solution this summer. These special students can sign up for a summer camp at the Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center in Mansfield, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division recommends.
Camps are available to kids from age 7-16 and cover a variety of topics, including wildlife identification, conservation, outdoor team challenges, fishing, shooting sports, wildlife careers, and wilderness survival.
DAY CAMPS
♦ Outdoor Adventure Team Challenge (ages 11-13): June 22-26 ($140 per camper)
♦ Charlie’s Trackers (ages 7-8): June 29-July 2 ($125 per camper)
♦ Shooting Sports (ages 12-16): July 6-10 ($140 per camper)
♦ Wildlife Rangers (ages 9-10): July 21-24 ($125 per camper)
♦ Wilderness Survival (ages 12-16): July 20-24 ($140 per camper)
COVID-19 safety is of utmost importance to camp staff, so all camps will make the following accommodations: Each camper must bring his or her own hand sanitizer (and keep it with them to use throughout the day), facemasks and social distancing are encouraged, dining area and indoor activity areas will be sanitized and cleaned throughout the day. Additional precautions will be considered and implemented as needed.
Camps have limited spots, and many have deadline registration dates, so parents are encouraged go ahead and sign up – don’t wait! Interested parents or guardians should complete and submit all application forms and camp fees at least two weeks prior to the camp session.
For more information about summer camps at Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center, call (770) 784-3059 or visit www.georgiawildlife.com/camps.
