ALBANY – Peach State Health Plan will present the Fitness on the Flint Workout and Cocktail Series at the Veterans Park Amphitheatre on select weekends this September and October. Classes kick off Saturday with Barre hosted by 229Yoga (9:30-10:30 a.m.) and featuring margaritas.
Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased by calling the Albany Civic Center Box Office at (229) 302-1401 or by emailing david.sanford@spectraxp.com, Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Each ticket will include an instructor-led workout along with drinks at the conclusion of class. Patrons 21 and older may enjoy an alcoholic drink option; however, non-alcoholic options will be made available for those who do not wish to consume alcohol and for participants under 21 years of age.
Workout classes will take place outdoors at the Veterans Park Amphitheatre. Spaces will be outlined to maintain social distancing, and all attendees are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines when participating. Masks are required to be worn until a patron reaches his or her designated space for the workout. Participants should bring their own equipment, including but not limited to a mat, towel and water bottle. Bottles of water will be available for purchase.
Restrooms will be available onsite for class attendees.
For a complete schedule of classes, dates, and times, visitwww.flintriverentertainmentcomplex.com. More class dates will be released soon.
-- Saturday, Sept. 19, 9:30 a.m., Barre (229Yoga); drink option: Margaritas;
-- Saturday, Sept. 19, 10:30 a.m., Tabata (229 Functional Fitness by Tony’s Gym); drink option: Tennessee Lemonade, Beer;
-- Saturday, Sept. 26, 9:30 a.m., Cardio Boxing (229Yoga); drink option: Mimosas, Wine;
-- Saturday, Sept. 26 , 10:30 a.m., EMOM (229 Functional Fitness by Tony’s Gym); drink option: Kentucky Mule, Beer;
-- Saturday, Oct. 3, 9:30 a.m. – Yoga on the River (229Yoga); drink option: Sea Breeze, Wine;
-- Saturday, Oct. 3, 10:30 a.m., Calisthenics (229 Functional Fitness by Tony’s Gym); drink option: Beer, Seltzers.
Individuals and businesses interested in sponsoring this event are asked to email harry.day@spectraxp.com for more information.
