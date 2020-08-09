ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) reported the following numbers on the delivery of PPE and critical supplies to Georgia schools as students head back to school.
"As Georgia's students return to the classroom, we are focused on equipping our teachers, administrators, and school staff with the resources that they need to have a healthy start to the year," Kemp said in a news release. "With more than 3.2 million critical supplies delivered to our schools, these efforts are well under way, and we will remain vigilant to keep our students and faculty safe as we fight COVID-19."
"From the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, GEMA/HS has worked with Gov. Kemp to make sure PPE and other critical supplies were available," said GEMA/HS Director Homer Bryson. "We're continuing those efforts to make sure that Georgia children are returning to school safely."
To date, GEMA/HS has received and/or shipped:
-- 2 million reusable adult (cloth) masks;
-- 3,000 non-contact infrared thermometers;
-- 1.25 million reusable youth (cloth) masks;
-- 136,080 packs of 60 each sanitizing wipes;
-- 50,000 full face shields;
-- 243,753 gallons of sanitizing gel;
-- 15,000 disposable isolation gowns;
-- 7,400 reloadable no-touch hand sanitizing stations;
-- 380,000 three-ply youth sized disposable masks;
-- 298 Air Armour ULV Decon Pro Foggers;
-- 10,380 gallons of Air Armour Decon Pro 4 Solution;
The following supplies have been ordered by GEMA/HS:
-- 105,000 clear lip masks for deaf and hearing-impaired students and teachers;
-- 8,000 reloadable no-touch hand sanitizing stations;
-- 50,000 gallons of sanitizing gel;
-- 2,702 Air Armour ULV Decon Pro Foggers;
-- 1,620 gallons of Air Armour Decon Pro 4 solution.
