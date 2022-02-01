ASHBURN -- The pesky ruiners of picnics will have their annual weekend in the sun March 25-26 when this community hosts its Fire Ant Festival.
The theme for the 26th annual Fire Ant festival takes a tongue-in-cheek poke at a celebrated singer: Dolly Part-ANT. And, organizers note, "Everyone is welcome ... except Jolene!"
Held the fourth weekend of March, small-town Ashburn welcomes visitors to the Fire Ant Festival, but not the ants themselves. Known for its wacky and off-the-wall activities, the festival offers family-oriented fun for all ages. Visitors can fill up on their favorite fried treats, buy from a local artisan, or just enjoy the many different special events. Among the events on the weekend of and leading up to the festival are:
-- The much-loved Fire Ant BINGO on Feb. 10 with more than 100 prizes;
-- The highly competitive countywide Find the Fire Ant contest with a $650 prize starting, March 1;
-- Pet Parade in the Park sponsored by The Kiwanis Club of Ashburn;
-- Fire Ant Calling Contest;
-- Fire Ant 5K and One-Mile Fun Run sponsored by Parker Chevrolet;
-- Steak, Burger, & BBQ cooking contest;
-- Live entertainment;
-- The best fireworks in south Georgia;
-- Arts/crafts & food vendors;
-- Carnival.
These are just a few of the events that make the Fire Ant Festival a favorite event in the region. For more information, go online to www.fireantfestival.com.
