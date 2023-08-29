(CNN) — The creme de la creme of late night is teaming up for a good cause while their shows remain on hold due to the ongoing writers’ strike.

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver are joining forces for a new limited podcast entitled “Strike Force Five,” Spotify announced on Tuesday.

CNN’s Alli Rosenbloom contributed to this report.

