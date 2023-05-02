On Monday night, the Writers' Guild of America officially called for a strike after failing to reach an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Stephen Colbert, who taped his "Late Show" on Monday before the negotiations halted, addressed the possibility of a strike in his opening monologue when he featured a picture of all his writers, saying the show wouldn't happen without them.

CNN's Brian Lowry, Oliver Darcy and Lisa Respers France contributed to this report

