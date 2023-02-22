Partly cloudy and windy. High 84F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph..
Overcast. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 12:53 pm
The daughter of Allison Holker has returned to TikTok to pay tribute to her adoptive father, Stephen "tWitch" Boss.
Weslie Fowler, 14, posted a video of showing her in the mirror holding a phone with a photo of Boss, who died in December at the age of 40.
The video was captioned, "I miss you." Audio of Mac Miller's song "Surf" can be heard playing.
Her mother - who also shares a 6-year-old son named Maddox and 3-year-old daughter named Zaia with Boss - commented on the video, writing "I love you babygirl always and forever."
Holker recently shared a video on her verified Instagram account to thank her supporters and honor her late husband's memory.
The family of five often appeared together for videos on social media.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
UKC American Standard Bully Puppies for sale. UTD on shot…
YORKIE/POM, CKC Registered, 2 years old, female, has pape…
1, 2, 3 BR. Furnished, $85/wk. Utilities Included. Unfurn…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get the daily Albany Herald e-edition delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get contests, advertising specials, special deals and more sent to your email address.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Keep up with local events in southwest Georgia.
Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox.
Get the Local News headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email inbox.
Get the most popular posts on AlbanyHerald.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in the Albany, Georgia area.
Get the Sports headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email.
Get a list of upcoming high school sports events delivered to your email inbox every Thursday.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.