Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's wife Allison Holker legally granted half of her late husband's future earnings

 Monica Schipper/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Nearly five months after the tragic death of famed dancer and television personality Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, his wife Allison Holker was granted half of Boss's future earnings on Friday.

Documents obtained by CNN show a Los Angeles Superior Court judge signed off on an order last week granting Holker one half interest in 100 percent of all shares of Boss's company, Stephen Boss Productions, Inc., along with one half of the interest earned in an investment account.

CNN's Lisa Respers France and Stella Chan contributed to this report.

