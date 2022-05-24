Steven Tyler enters treatment after relapsing

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia...
Southwestern Worth County in south central Georgia...
* Until 430 PM EDT.
* At 355 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of
Doerun, or 7 miles southwest of Sylvester, moving northwest at 20
mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 347 pm EDT, penny sized hail and
damage to tree limbs were reported 2 miles north-
northwest of Anderson City.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Sylvester, Albany, Poulan, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Bridgeboro,
Gordy, Livingston, Sylvester Airport, Anderson City, Tempy,
Parkerville, Powelltown, Pecan City, Red Rock, Acree, Pritchetts,
Gammage, Crestwood, Isabella and Alfords.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern
Dougherty, Mitchell, Baker and northwestern Colquitt Counties through
430 PM EDT...
At 351 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Doerun to 11 miles west of Pelham. Movement was
northwest at 20 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Newton, Albany, Putney, Camilla, Baconton, Walker, Sale City, Flint,
Radium Springs, Lockett Crossing, South Albany, Southwest Ga Regional
A/P, Lester, Poplar Arbor Church, Williamsburg, Branchville,
Greenough, Milford, Hopeful and Red Store Crossroads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Steven Tyler, seen here in 2017, has entered treatment after a recent relapse.
"As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years," the statement read. "After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery."
Tyler told CNN in 2017 that he was inspired to open Janie's House, a home for abused and neglected girls just outside Atlanta, after meeting women during a stint in rehab who were seeking treatment, in part, because of the abuse they had endured.
"While I was in (rehab), I found out most of women in there were battered and beaten and abused verbally and sexually in huge numbers," he said at the time. "It was like seven out of 10, eight out of 10."
According to the statement from Aerosmith, the June and July dates for their "Deuces Are Wild" residency have been canceled while Tyler "focuses on his well-being."
