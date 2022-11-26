Stone-Mountain-carving-1024x656.jpg

The board of the Stone Mountain Memorial Association selected Birmingham- and Nashville-based Warner Museums to design new history exhibits for Memorial Hall at Stone Mountain Park.

 Photo: Stone Mountain Memorial Association

Warner has experience designing exhibits that address the South’s complex history of racism, including at Birmingham’s Sixteenth Street Baptist Church, the Negro Southern League Museum and the Montgomery Bus Station Freedom Riders Museum.

