student art.jpg

"The Oasis," a 2023 painting by student Harper Buntin, is one of the artworks that have already been submitted for "Night at the Museum: Spotlight Night," which will be a show and sale of artwork created by middle and high school, and college students. The event has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. on June 8 at the Albany Museum of Art.

 Special Photo: Albany Museum of Art

ALBANY ─ The submission period for middle school, high school, and college students to submit artwork for the Albany Museum of Art Teen Art Board’s "Night at the Museum Spotlight Night" art show and auction has been extended to May 26. The event has been rescheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. on June 8.

“Teen Art Board members found there were conflicts with the original April 21 date for the event,” AMA Director of Education and Public Programming Annie Vanoteghem said in a news release. “May is pretty busy with end-of-the-school-year activities and Memorial Day, so they decided to move 'Spotlight Night' to June 8.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags