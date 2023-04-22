"The Oasis," a 2023 painting by student Harper Buntin, is one of the artworks that have already been submitted for "Night at the Museum: Spotlight Night," which will be a show and sale of artwork created by middle and high school, and college students. The event has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. on June 8 at the Albany Museum of Art.
ALBANY ─ The submission period for middle school, high school, and college students to submit artwork for the Albany Museum of Art Teen Art Board’s "Night at the Museum Spotlight Night" art show and auction has been extended to May 26. The event has been rescheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. on June 8.
“Teen Art Board members found there were conflicts with the original April 21 date for the event,” AMA Director of Education and Public Programming Annie Vanoteghem said in a news release. “May is pretty busy with end-of-the-school-year activities and Memorial Day, so they decided to move 'Spotlight Night' to June 8.”
That opened an opportunity to extend the submission period. Students who participate can sell their works at the auction, with proceeds split evenly between the artist and the Teen Art Board. A student also has the option of displaying a work in the show but not placing it for sale.
“'Spotlight Night' is a fundraiser for the Teen Art Board, and it is a great opportunity for aspiring artists to get their work seen by an audience they otherwise might not reach,” Vanoteghem said. “We are hoping for a big turnout that will encourage the artists and help the Teen Art Board with its work in the community.”
The mission of the Teen Art Board is to inspire creativity in area teens while having fun and making a positive impact on the community. Previous Teen Art Board projects include providing art materials for young children at Liberty House and the free monthly Student Art Studio Saturdays for teens at the AMA.
Vanoteghem said "Night at the Museum Spotlight Night" will be a family-friendly event. Activities for kids in the AMAzing Space activity center will free adults to enjoy the art auction and the "Steve Hinton & Friends … From the Beginning" exhibition. Light refreshments, including a desserts bar, also will be provided. Tickets are $20 for individuals or $40 for a family.
Middle and high school, and college artists should bring artwork for the event to the AMA, located at 311 Meadowlark Drive, by 5 p.m. on May 26. An individual can submit up to three pieces, and all pieces must be able to be easily displayed in the AMA auditorium.
There is no form to fill out. The artist should provide in writing the student’s name, the name of the artwork, the year it was created, and the dollar value of the piece. If the artwork is not for sale in the auction, it should be listed as “Display Only” in place of the dollar value. A brief description of the work may also be included.