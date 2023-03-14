teen art.jpg

This work by Westover High School sophomore Charlyn Fox, a member of the Albany Museum of Art Teen Art Board, received second place for best of show Saturday in the Kiwanis Club of Albany-Dougherty County’s student art competition. The Teen Art Board is seeking submissions from area middle and high school and college students for its April 21 "Night at the Museum Spotlight Night" show and auction.

 Special Photo: Albany Museum of Art

ALBANY ─ The Albany Museum of Art Teen Art Board is calling for middle and high school and college artists to participate in "Night at the Museum Spotlight Night," an art show and auction. The event is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. on April 21.

“This is a Teen Art Board fundraiser that gives young artists an opportunity to market their work to a crowd that appreciates art,” AMA Director of Education and Public Programming Annie Vanoteghem said. “The artist will get half of the proceeds of the sale, with the other half going to support Teen Art Board initiatives of reaching out to teens through art.”

