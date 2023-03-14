This work by Westover High School sophomore Charlyn Fox, a member of the Albany Museum of Art Teen Art Board, received second place for best of show Saturday in the Kiwanis Club of Albany-Dougherty County’s student art competition. The Teen Art Board is seeking submissions from area middle and high school and college students for its April 21 "Night at the Museum Spotlight Night" show and auction.
ALBANY ─ The Albany Museum of Art Teen Art Board is calling for middle and high school and college artists to participate in "Night at the Museum Spotlight Night," an art show and auction. The event is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. on April 21.
“This is a Teen Art Board fundraiser that gives young artists an opportunity to market their work to a crowd that appreciates art,” AMA Director of Education and Public Programming Annie Vanoteghem said. “The artist will get half of the proceeds of the sale, with the other half going to support Teen Art Board initiatives of reaching out to teens through art.”
The mission of the Teen Art Board is to inspire creativity in area teens while having fun and making a positive impact on the community. The group aims to define and validate the creative minds of high school and college students in southwest Georgia.
Vanoteghem said the "Night at the Museum Spotlight Night" will be a family-friendly event. There will be activities for kids in the AMAzing Space activity center, freeing up adults to enjoy the exhibitions and the auction. Light refreshments also will be provided. Tickets are $20 for individuals or couples, or $40 for a family.
“We hope there will be a huge turnout in support of these young artists and the Teen Art Board,” Vanoteghem said. “And who knows? The art you buy at 'Night at the Museum' may turn out to be an early piece created by someone who becomes a famous artist. You never know.”
First, however, is the call for middle and high school and college artists to submit pieces for the event. All submissions for the show and auction must be at the museum, located at 311 Meadowlark Drive, by 5 p.m. on April 8.
“There isn't a form to fill out,” Vanoteghem said. “The artist just needs to drop off the artwork with basic information — the student’s name, the name of the artwork, the year it was created, the medium or media, and the dollar value. A description also can be included if they want. An individual can submit up to three pieces, and all pieces must be able to be easily displayed in the AMA auditorium.”
Students who want to display their work but not sell them can participate as well, Vanoteghem said.
“If a participant chooses not to sell a piece, it should be submitted with a ‘Display Only’ tag so that there is no confusion,” she said.
The Albany Museum of Art is located at 311 Meadowlark Drive, adjacent to Albany State University's West Campus just off Gillionville Road. The museum is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and is open to the public 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free.