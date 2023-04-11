VALDOSTA – The Wild Adventures LIVE! concert series presented by Valdosta TKO Nissan continues April 22 as Styx takes the stage at the Wild Adventures Amphitheater.
American music legends and multimillion-selling rockers Styx have recently released their 16th studio album, "The Mission." Drawing from more than four decades of chart hits and hard-driving deep cuts, Styx promise an unforgettable performance for fans of all ages. Audiences can look forward to hits such as “Lady,” “Blue Collar Man,” “Come Sail Away” and “Renegade” to the Wild Adventures Amphitheater stage.
The concert is scheduled for April 22 at 8 p.m. General admission to the concert is included free with a 2023 season pass, and gold and diamond passholders can purchase reserved concert seats for just $5 in advance. Guests who do not have a 2023 season pass can purchase general admission to the concert for $10, and reserved concert seats for as low as $15 as an additional cost to park admission.
Before the Styx concert, guests can enjoy a live performance from Jacksonville, Fla., southern rock group Whiskey Heart at the Water’s Edge Stage from 4 to 7 p.m.
“Water’s Edge Brews and Bites serve freshly baked hand-rolled pretzels, local draft beer from Georgia Beer Co. and refreshing wine slushies,” Sales and Marketing Director Adam Floyd said in a news release. “It’s the perfect spot to relax along the lake with refreshments and live music in between thrills and splashes in the park and a world-class concert from Styx.”
Families can enjoy every Wild Adventures LIVE! concert and unlimited visits to Wild Adventures Theme Park and Splash Island Water Park all season with a 2023 season pass on sale now at WildAventures.com.
Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta and Orlando, Fla., off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report.