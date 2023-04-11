styx.jpg

Rock legends Styx will perform at the Wild Adventures Amphitheater April 22.

 Special Photo

VALDOSTA – The Wild Adventures LIVE! concert series presented by Valdosta TKO Nissan continues April 22 as Styx takes the stage at the Wild Adventures Amphitheater.

American music legends and multimillion-selling rockers Styx have recently released their 16th studio album, "The Mission." Drawing from more than four decades of chart hits and hard-driving deep cuts, Styx promise an unforgettable performance for fans of all ages. Audiences can look forward to hits such as “Lady,” “Blue Collar Man,” “Come Sail Away” and “Renegade” to the Wild Adventures Amphitheater stage.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags