In one astonishing turn, "Succession" took its audience back to where the show began five years ago, and indeed, the very roots of its title.

The Emmy-winning HBO show kicked off, after all, with a media empire being thrown into chaos when its imperious leader fell ill, leaving his children and underlings to jockey over how to replace him, and to contemplate if anyone possibly could. The very title dealt with that scenario, while the intervening seasons have reinforced the sense that in terms of corporate savvy and grit, the apples can fall pretty far from the tree.

