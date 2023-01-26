"Succession," the king of prestige TV, is returning this March -- its acid-tongued dialogue, family infighting and meme-worthy moments intact.

HBO's latest trailer for "Succession's" fourth season pits three of the Roy siblings (minus, Connor, of course) against their father, the unbeatable titan Logan Roy. When we last left them, Shiv's husband, the typically feeble Tom Wambsgans, fed Logan information that may effectively block the siblings from ever succeeding their father as head honcho of the family company. (HBO and CNN share parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.)

