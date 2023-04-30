There was so much to love about the sixth episode of "Succession," in the most cringe-worthy of ways, it's frankly hard to decide where to begin. The most indelible image, though, with apologies to "Game of Thrones," was one of the Roy boys becoming power-mad kings in the wake of their father's death, yet somehow snatching victory from the jaws of defeat.

The episode opened with the familiar face of Logan Roy (they're still paying Brian Cox, after all, so why not?) crankily pitching a real-estate brand, Living+, via a posthumous video, which the company intends to present at its Investor Day. Yet their soon-to-be owner, Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård, revving up his Emmy campaign), is sour on the idea, using sister Shiv (Sarah Snook) as a back channel to express his dissatisfaction after the contentious negotiations with brothers Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Roman (Kieran Culkin).

